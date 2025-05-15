Liverpool are in contact with Viktor Gyokeres’ representatives as Arsenal look to secure the signing of the Sporting CP goal machine early in the transfer window, per reports.

Arne Slot’s side are looking to bring in a new centre-forward to replace Darwin Nunez, who has interest in Saudi Arabia and could leave Anfield.

Work is ongoing behind the scenes at Liverpool as they run data on various players and Gyokeres is one of the strikers they have looked at – but Arsenal and Manchester United are also very keen on the 26-year-old, whose scored an incredible 95 goals in 100 appearances for Sporting.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are ‘closing in on an agreement’ with Gyokeres and lead their Premier League rivals in the race. It’s stated that the Gunners are at an ‘advanced stage of their negotiations for Gyokeres, having offered him a five-year contract worth around £9m a year.’

However, the report adds that Man Utd, who are managed by Gyokeres’ former boss Ruben Amorim, are ‘preparing to also make a bid for Gyokeres, while there have also been contacts with Liverpool as they look for a replacement for Nunez.’

We could potentially see the three Premier League giants all bid for the striker, who is reportedly available for around £62million, but Liverpool will have to move quickly to win the race.

Viktor Gyokeres wanted by THREE Prem giants

Gyokeres’ sensational scoring form in Portugal is impossible to ignore. His lack of Premier League experience doesn’t seem to have deterred Arsenal, Man Utd or Liverpool – and a switch to England looks a concrete possibility.

Barcelona have also been heavily linked with Gyokeres as they look to bring in a long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski.

A recent report from Spain reaffirmed Barcelona’s reported interest in Gyokeres – but went on to say that a switch to Arsenal is far more likely.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on April 2 that Arsenal had opened talks with Gyokeres’ representatives.

The Gunners view Gyokeres as an alternative to Alexander Isak, who remains a dream target but likely out of reach due to his huge price tag north of £130m.

Benjamin Sesko is another striker Arsenal have looked at closely, but all the signs point towards them making a bid for Gyokeres in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are yet to decide on their top striker target but Gyokeres figures on their shortlist, along with Brighton star Joao Pedro.

