Liverpool manager Arne Slot has reportedly instructed the club to do all in their power to land Benfica star Orkun Kokcu in the January window, with the player’s incredible form dazzling scouts and with his arrival potentially placing a big Jurgen Klopp signing under threat.

The Merseysiders have made a dream start to life under Slot, winning nine of their 10 games in all competitions to sit top of the Premier League and well-placed in the Champions League heading into the October international break. While of course still very early days, the form Liverpool have shown is all the more remarkable given Slot effectively only made one summer addition to his ranks in Federico Chiesa.

But with cash very much available for strengthening heading into the 2025 transfer windows, reports in Portugal now claim Slot is pushing his side to make a colossal move to bring in Turkey playmaker Kokcu.

The 23-year-old midfielder played under Slot at Feyenoord and was a trusted star in his Eredivisie title-winning side in the 2022/23 campaign. However, a sizeable offer from Benfica proved too much for the Dutch side to resist and he was allowed to move to Lisbon in an initial €25m (£20.9m, $27.3m) deal.

Since moving to the Primeira Liga, the 34-times capped star has taken his career to the next level and his seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists) from nine appearances this season testament to his influence.

Now Thursday’s edition of Record claims Slot is ‘not letting go’ of a possible reunion with Kokcu at Anfield and has implored sporting director Richard Hughes to take note of his progress.

Indeed, scouts representing the Reds were dispatched to watch Kokcu in action during their recent 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League – a game in which Kokcu shone in and scored late on from the penalty spot.

Any deal, though, will not come cheap with the report claiming Benfica will demand a €80m (£66.9m, $87.5m) to part ways with him in January and knowing they are protected by his massive €150m (£125.5m, $164.1m) exit clause.

Could Kokcu move spell trouble for Dominik Szoboszlai?

Per the report, such a fee would not detract Liverpool from making a move and we understand that relations between the two clubs remain strong following the summer 2022 signing of Darwin Nunez for a fee which could ultimately be worth a club-record €100m.

Such a move could also put Dominik Szoboszlai‘s future at Anfield in some doubt. The Hungarian moved to Anfield in a £60m move from RB Leipzig last summer and he has largely impressed with his creativity and range of passing.

This season, Szoboszlai has formed a dynamic midfield partnership alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch with the three men vital cogs in the side that has elevated the Reds to the top of the table.

However, the Hungarian has just one goal to his name this season, and Slot recently made clear that he wants more from a player of his ability.

Speaking after the player scored his solitary goal of the season so far against AC Milan, Slot made clear he sees room for improvement from the 23-year-old.

“He’s been important for us, especially until now in our work when we don’t have the ball. He’s been outstanding in his pressing game,” Slot said.

“I think something that we have to work on with him is that he’s also even more involved in scoring goals and creating chances for us.

“Last season he scored three [in the league] if I remember correctly and for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool, his numbers need to go up.

“But I’m really happy with the way he’s done until now and I’m 100 per cent sure that if he plays in a team with so much quality around him, with the quality he has he will in the end score more goals for us as well.”

Kokcu, not the only new creative player Liverpool are looking at

Adding more goals from his engine room is clearly an area Slot hopes Liverpool will improve on over the course of the season.

However, Kokcu is not the only attacking midfielder the club are being linked with and reports over the last week have also suggested Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is very much on their radar. The England international is regarded as one of the Premier League’s most talented players and would cost a similar fee to Kokcu owing to his release clause at Selhurst Park.

More fanciful reports have touted the Reds for a swoop on Bayern Munich for the uber-talented Jamal Musiala and with his contract winding down, it’s claimed the Merseysiders are one of the sides keeping tabs on his situation.

Elsewhere, trusted journalist James Pearce has torched claims Trent Alexander-Arnold could depart Anfield in January amid claims Real Madrid want the player in the winter window and could even offer the Reds a talented France star in part exchange.

There also looks to be imminent good news on the future of Virgil van Dijk with our sources indicating a new deal (and pay rise) to retain the services of the club captain is closing in.

IN PROFILE: Who is Orkun Kokcu?

Dominik Szoboszlai v Orkun Kokcu stats since start of 2023-24 season

Born in Haarlem in the Netherlands in December 2000, Kokcu comes from a footballing family as his older brother Ozan plies his trade for Finnish side HJK.

Orkun had a brief spell at FC Groningen but joined Feyenoord’s academy at the age of 14 and made his Eredivisie debut 20 days short of his 18th birthday.

The midfielder became a key player under Slot and captained the club to the Eredivisie title in the 2022/23 season, while also picking up the Eredivisie Player of the Year award.

He often played in a deep-lying role under Slot, where he showcased his impressive technical skills, dribbling ability and passing range.

But the Turkey international can also play in a more advanced role as he creates chances for his teammates and also scores a lot of goals from distance.

“I see him playing in different roles,” former Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko said.

“He made a good impression on me both as a central and as an attacking midfielder. He is perfect as a pivot in a three-man midfield.”

“For me, (Kokcu) has the same quality of play (as Real Madrid’s Luka Modric). He has the potential to reach his level.”

His performances in the Eredivisie caught the attention of several clubs, and he joined Benfica in 2023 in a deal worth an initial €25m and another €5m in add-ons.

The 23-year-old had a difficult debut season in Portugal but has made a strong start to the 2024/25 season, registering four goals and three assists in nine appearances.