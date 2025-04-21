Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, whose career has flourished since his disappointing spell with rivals Everton between 2017 and 2019.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of Atalanta’s most important players since joining in 2022, notching 50 goals in 114 games so far, including a hattrick in the Europa League final in 2024.

Liverpool are under less pressure to sign a new winger now that Mo Salah has penned a contract extension, but reports suggest that Arne Slot is still keen to strengthen in that area this summer.

Lookman can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward. After stints with Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham and Leicester, he has finally found his feet with Atalanta. According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool ‘like’ Lookman, but Juventus are also in the race to sign him this summer.

Lookman is under contract with Atalanta until 2026 but the Serie A side have the option to extend his deal by another year. Atalanta want to keep Lookman, but given his contract situation they could be forced to consider bids this summer.

In fact, the report claims that if Atalanta receive a bid of €60m (£51.4m) Lookman’s sale would be ‘inevitable’.

Liverpool are said to be aware of Atalanta’s demands and it remains to be seen whether they’ll go that high with an offer for the Nigerian international.

Three other Prem sides interested in Lookman – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti reported on March 24th that interest in Lookman is heating up ahead of the summer transfer window.

And despite the links with Liverpool, our understanding is that three other Premier League sides hold more concrete interest in Lookman.

Sources state that Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Lookman’s situation. Forest will be ambitious in the transfer window this summer, as they look to cement their spot in the Premier League’s top six.

The Tricky Trees have been monitoring the Atalanta forward for some time and their interest could become ‘serious’ if they qualify for the Champions League, per sources.

We understand that Manchester United and Newcastle United are also interested in Lookman, but they are yet to make any serious approaches yet.

The race for Lookman is set to heat up in the coming weeks and months and we can confirm that a bid in the region of £50m would be enough to sign him this summer, as long as he doesn’t pen a contract extension.

The best of Lookman since he left the Premier League

August 4, 2022: Joins Atalanta from RB Leipzig for a €15m fee after Leicester neglected their option to buy him.

August 13, 2022: Scores on his Atalanta debut in a win over Sampdoria, being deployed as a supporting striker – a role he would soon make his own.

January 2023: Scores braces in three consecutive matches (two of which were in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia).

July 2023: Wins the Atalanta Player of the Season award after scoring 15 goals from 33 games in his debut campaign.

January-February 2024: Plays a crucial role in helping Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, being their only scorer in the round of 16 and quarter-final wins.

May 22, 2024: Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final to earn Atalanta their first ever European trophy.

June 2024: Claims the Atalanta player of the season accolade for the second time in a row.

September 4, 2024: Becomes the first ever Atalanta player to be named on the Ballon d’Or shortlist (the following month, he would come 14th in the voting).

October 26, 2024: Scores a brace and provides two assists in the same match in a 6-1 win over Hellas Verona.

December 6, 2024: Scores the winner against AC Milan to put Atalanta top of Serie A.

December 10, 2024: Scores against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

January 21, 2025: Gets his fourth goal of the Champions League’s league phase.

February 23, 2025: Bounces back from disparaging comments from Gian Piero Gasperini to score a brace against Empoli on his first appearance since the manager’s remarks.

