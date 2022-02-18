After a strong run of results, the predicted Liverpool team to face Norwich City will see a change in the attack due to an injury.

Liverpool put in a dominant performance to win late on against Inter Milan on Wednesday. Late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned the Reds a vital 2-0 win ahead of the Champions League Round of 16 return leg at Anfield.

What’s more, that victory was Liverpool’s seventh on the spin in all competitions.

Indeed, they have been in top form in the league too. They beat Burnley 1-0 last time out, and prevailed 2-0 against Leicester City the game prior thanks to a Diogo Jota brace.

However, the forward sustained an injury against Inter, which Jurgen Klopp mentioned in his press conference.

“No he [Jota] will not be available. We need further assessment. Some ligaments around the ankle. Everything is possible. It could go quick or the other way. We have to wait,” he said.

Though Firmino, who replaced him from the bench midweek, earned a lot of praise from his manager.

“Bobby could be in each XI every single day because of his quality. It was one of the most away goals we’ve scored. It calmed everything down and we got the momentum back,” he said.

Indeed, the Brazilian will play an important role in Jota’s absence.

Last time out – Inter 0-2 Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were utilised in the heart of the defence with Konate putting in his best display since joining the club. The preferred full-back pairing of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson also started.

Harvey Elliott, who recently recovered from a long spell on the sidelines after a gruesome ankle injury was joined in the midfield by Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

The potent front three of Sadio Mane, Jota and Mohamed Salah started up top, with the latter scoring his 149th goal for the club.

Predicted Liverpool team against Norwich

Alisson will no doubt start in goal, with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Robertson assured of starts. The decision over who partners Van Dijk will be between Konate and Joel Matip, and the Cameroon defender should come back in after his midweek rest.

Fabinho will likely retain his place at the heart of midfield. However, captain Jordan Henderson is likely to return after his important cameo from the bench. Naby Keita could complete the threesome with Klopp rotating his midfield options more than any other area this season.

Salah and Mane could play alongside Firmino, who will likely regain his place in the front three thanks to Jota’s injury. That means Luis Diaz will have to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane