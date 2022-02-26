Predicted Liverpool team to face Chelsea: Young star tipped for big moment in Carabao Cup final

Following a superb run of form, the predicted Liverpool team for the Carabao Cup final will see a young star make a big impact.

The Reds have been on an unbelievable run of late. Indeed, they have not lost a match in all competitions since the end of December.

Last time out, Liverpool smashed Leeds United 6-0. Prior to that, they handed Norwich City a 3-1 Premier League loss.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson and assistant manager Pep Lijnders both spoke on a young star who could have an impact in the final.

“I was coach of the under-16s when [Caoimhin Kelleher] signed and we saw from the start he was all the things he is showing now. A healthy pathway to the first team is about faith and patience,” Lijnders said.

Henderson also praised the young goalkeeper for his top form this term.

“I think he has been outstanding. He is a fantastic lad, very level-headed. He’s learning from probably the best keeper in the world, which will always help him. He has always had that calmness about him, which I really like. It will be a big moment for him,” he said.

The opportunity for the 23-year-old to start a League Cup final would be a massive one. Klopp has previously gone on record to state he will keep his place for the final ahead of Alisson having featured in three of Liverpool’s five matches on route to Wembley.

Last time out – Liverpool 6-0 Leeds

Preferred centre-back pairing Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both started, and scored, with Matip in particular catching the eye.

Full-back duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson played, with the latter providing a late assist from a corner.

The midfield featured Curtis Jones, Fabinho and Thiago.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both started in the forward line, with the pair both scoring twice. Luis Diaz played out left, as Mane was deployed through the centre, in the absence of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Predicted Liverpool team against Chelsea

Kelleher is certain to come in for Alisson, given he has been the No.1 in the League Cup. Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Robertson should all retain their places in the back four.

Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago could form the midfield with Klopp looking to experience on the big stage.

Salah, Mane and Diaz could once again play up top with Firmino confirmed out and Lijnders remaining coy on Jota.

The Portuguese forward is in a race against time to recover from ankle ligament damage. It would appear unlikely he will start, though he could feature from the bench if passed fit.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

