Liverpool’s return to form will arguably face its most sternest test yet when they tackle fellow title chasers Manchester City at the Etihad in a vital game on Sunday evening – but how does the Arne Slot approach the game as he looks to get one over Pep Guardiola?

Slot will be feeling a great deal happier right now after successive Anfield wins over Aston Villa and, most impressively, Real Madrid eased the pressure that was starting to build on his shoulders. And having deservedly claimed victory over the Spanish giants and limited Xabi Alonso’s side to just two shots on target, Liverpool can go into Sunday’s clash at Manchester City with a renewed belief that they can keep their fine run of form going.

To further the feel-good factor that is back with the champions, we exclusively revealed earlier this week a timescale on when FSG now expect to agree an extended deal with the manager and with the club’s belief in the Dutchman never once wavering in the midst of their poor recent run.

But while the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Co. were blunted on Tuesday, they will arguably face a far tougher challenge against Erling Haaland, who has struck an incredible 18 goals in 14 games this season and has only failed to register a goal in just two of his 17 appearances for club and country this season.

Heading into the game, Slot has already confirmed three pieces of team news, with neither Alisson Becker nor Jeremie Frimpong (both with hamstring injuries) fit enough to start.

However, record signing Alexander Isak could return to the matchday squad, having missed the last four games to rest a groin injury, with Slot explaining: “With Alex, we have to wait and see. Definitely not starting on Sunday, but maybe he can be involved in the squad.”

Isak, though, will only make the bench at best and, with the defence picking itself right now, Slot’s major decisions will come around the make-up of his midfield and attack.

With all that in mind, here’s our predicted line-up for the game, in a side likely to show just one change from Tuesday night and with a slight tactical tweak to their 4-3-3 approach against Real….

Goalkeeper: Giorgi Mamardashvili

After a slightly rocky introduction to the Reds’ first team, the Georgian has started to show the sort of form that convinced Liverpool to shell out the £29.3m (€35m, $40m) fee to prise him from Valencia.

Having now made eight appearances for the Reds, including starts in the last six matches, Mamardashvili kept his first clean sheet for the club last Saturday against Villa, before following that up with another shut-out against Real.

Three in a row would really go some distance to showing why he’s been trusted by the Reds to become the long-term heir for arguably their best ever goalkeeper in Alisson.

Right-back: Conor Bradley

Following a man-of-the-match performance on Tuesday night and locking down Vinicius Jnr, Bradley now looks to have answered the Liverpool right-back debate once and for all.

After the game on Tuesday, Liverpool fans and media alike were left purring at a player who ‘activated his Beast Mode’ and will probably have had to empty the Brazilian from his back pocket before retiring to bed that evening.

The UEFA Champions League account described the Irishman as having put on a ‘masterclass’, no less!

Right centre-back: Ibrahima Konate

It’s been an up-and-down season for the French defender so far, but he can take confidence from his own display in successive clean sheets and having kept a close lid on his friend, Mbappe, on Tuesday night.

Another clean sheet against the almost robotic Haaland looks a tall order, and Slot will need Konate at his best if they are to claim a positive result. Either way, the 26-year-old has been an ever-present in the Premier League this season and remains the preferred option to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Left centre-back: Virgil van Dijk

One of the first names on Slot’s team sheet. The Dutchman has looked back to his imperious best in recent games, but will face his biggest test yet up against Haaland in what many will see as the key battle of the contest.

Left-back: Andy Robertson

The Reds have looked markedly better ever since Robertson was recalled to the starting line-up for the Aston Villa game, with the Scot’s sound tactical awareness, defensive prowess and solidity giving the side a much more familiar and dependable feel.

He might not be motoring up and down the left flank as much as he used to, but after recent performances, few would doubt the fact that he’s still Liverpool’s best and most trusted option to play left-back.

Centre midfield: Ryan Gravenberch

Safe to say, Liverpool look a far better side when the Dutchman is marshalling the midfield, such are the rapid strides he has made under Slot.

With four goal contributions to his name this season too, he looks like he’s added another string to his bow, and he’ll hope to master the midfield when he goes up against City in what will likely be another key battle.

Centre midfield: Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool fans would have been delighted to see the Argentine back to his very best on Tuesday night after an apparent drop in standards in recent matches.

Right-wing: Mo Salah

Despite his output dropping off this season, Salah is still a player for the big game and still poses a huge threat to opposing defenders.

Granted, we may be witnessing a player at the very start of his decline as a world great, but as long as he’s fit, Slot will not drop him any time soon and rightly so.

Indeed, it would be typical Salah if those writing him off – and there has been plenty – are made to eat their words when he produces his best performance of the season against Sunday.

READ MORE 🔴 Eight reasons why Mo Salah’s levels have dropped and should Liverpool consider brutal sale?

Predicted Liverpool XI vs Man City

Attacking midfield: Dominik Szoboszlai

Arguably Liverpool’s best player this season, the Hungarian’s switch back to an attacking midfield role has been a key element in the Reds’ return to form over recent games.

Having already claimed seven goal contributions this season (two scored, five assists), he’s starting to answer Jamie Carragher and his manager’s call to score and create more than he has done previously.

Little wonder Liverpool now see Szoboszlai as future captaincy material, and with two sources also confirming they are ready to open talks with him over a new deal.

Left wing: Cody Gakpo

Not everyone has been convinced by Gakpo’s displays so far this season, but Slot has shown time and again why he is happy to put his trust in his compatriot in the Premier League.

Having started on the bench on Tuesday night, we’re expecting the Liverpool manager to recall the hard-working Dutchman on the left side of the Reds attack, with £116m man Florian Wirtz likely to revert to the bench once again.

While Wirtz has looked more than good in his last two Champions League outings for the Reds, he’s yet to find his feet in the cut and thrust of the Premier League and still gives off that vibe as being a luxury player.

Given the Reds will, at times, be on the back foot against City, they’ll need the team unit to operate at its very best if they’re to take something from the game and it makes sense for Slot to tweak his system from the 4-3-3 seen on Tuesday night to a more robust 4-2-3-1, which can tuck in at times and try and hold off City’s attacking threat.

Striker: Hugo Ekitike

The striker’s goals might have dried up somewhat since his brilliant start to the season (he’s currently on a run of just one goal in his last seven games) but there is no doubting the Frenchman’s qualities and his ability to retain possession from tight situations.

🇫🇷 Hugo Ekitike is so good at playing with his back to goal. One of the reasons why is because he can do flicks like this. Reminds me of Bobby Firmino ✨pic.twitter.com/9WlylUMvEa — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) November 2, 2025

In our eyes, the 23-year-old has comfortably been the most impactful of Liverpool’s summer signings so far and looks the perfect attacking foil for Gakpo and Salah.

One small question mark remains over a slight tendency to be selfish and only having eyes for a shot on goal when perhaps a teammate is better placed, but show us a top quality striker who does not have that sort of selfish streak in them!

A goal on Sunday would be the perfect tonic for Ekitike, though with Isak waiting in the wings and likely to return to the bench, it may be a surprise if the Frenchman plays the entire 90 minutes on Sunday, depending, of course, on the Swede’s fitness.