Predicted Liverpool team for trip to Burnley: Klopp to make bold call up front

After a solid run of results since the turn of the year, the predicted Liverpool team to face Burnley could harbour a surprise in the forwards.

The Reds are yet to lose a game in all competitions in 2022. In fact, Klopp’s side have only tasted defeat twice all season, against Leicester City and West Ham.

Liverpool will be looking to build on their recent run of results, including a 2-0 win at home to Leicester in the week. What’s more, the form of Luis Diaz since joining will excite both players and fans.

Klopp will have a wealth of options available to face Burnley, something he mentioned when speaking before the game.

“First time they are all fit,” he said. “It’s good to have options of this quality.”

He also praised Diaz, who will now have to fight with the regular attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota for a place in the side.

“It was a good chance to start him with Sadio not here and Mo back from an intense tournament. Yes, Luis showed up,” he said.

Last time out – Liverpool 2-0 Leicester

Two goals from Jota on the right flank showed the Portuguese can produce quality from any position. Jota started out wide, but often found himself drifting into central areas when Roberto Firmino dropped deep to link up play.

Joel Matip was again preferred to Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to partner Virgin van Dijk.

Klopp in unprecedented Liverpool position and the results could be thrilling Liverpool are still in four competitions going into the business end of the season - and have the best squad of the Jurgen Klopp era to match.

Curtis Jones, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara were deployed as the three in midfield, with captain Jordan Henderson missing through a minor back complaint.

Roberto Firmino made just his seventh Premier League start of the season. The Brazilian has failed to score in the league since he bagged a hat-trick against Watford in October.

Predicted Liverpool team against Burnley

Klopp has practically a full compliment to choose from, so the side will no doubt be a strong one.

Alisson will no doubt play in goal, and the defence should remain as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson the wide men, with Matip and van Dijk in the heart.

The midfield could change, with Jordan Henderson recovered, though Fabinho and Thiago could keep their places after impressing against Leicester.

Diaz will likely keep his place, following a magnificent league debut, alongside Jota, with Salah likely returning to the starting line-up.

That will ensure Sadio Mane will have to settle for a place on the bench following his AFCON exploits, though Diaz has already shown he is a more than capable replacement.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz