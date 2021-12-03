Another cruise for Liverpool, Chelsea are set for a battle royale against West Ham, while this weekend’s Premier League Predictions also sees a narrow win for Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United and a stroll in the park for Manchester City.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest set of predictions are from Zach, frontman of The Skinner Brothers. The Millwall fans have had a huge year, supporting the likes of Kasabian and The Streets. Their latest single ‘Put Me Down As A Maybe’ is available to listen to and download here. The YouTube video is also available to watch here.



But can they celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Matchday 15

West Ham v Chelsea (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Zach: 1-2

Rob: 2-2

Newcastle v Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

Zach: 2-1

Rob: 1-2

Southampton v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Zach: 1-1

Rob: 2-1

Wolves v Liverpool (Saturday, 3pm)

Zach: 0-3

Rob: 1-4

Watford v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Zach: 1-4

Rob: 0-3

Leeds v Brentford (Sunday, 2pm)

Zach: 1-1

Rob: 2-1

Manchester United v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 2pm)

Zach: 2-1

Rob: 1-0

Tottenham v Norwich (Sunday, 2pm)

Zach: 1-0

Rob: 4-2

Aston Villa v Leicester (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Zach: 2-2

Rob: 2-1

Everton v Arsenal (Monday, 8pm)

Zach: 1-1

Rob: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Millwall and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Zach: Steve Morison scoring that goal at Wembley to get us promoted against Bradford. 85th minute – pitch invasion. Mad.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Zach: I obviously have a soft spot for Neil Harris – club legend, Matty Lawrence – the indie footballer, Bartosz is a quality keeper, always liked Teddy Sheringham – classy – and Steve Morison for the goal that took us up!

Play-off hopes for roaring Lions

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Zach: Got to hope for the playoffs – some young players, some loan players – but if it can gel in time maybe we can get there!

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Zach: Don’t mind Derby County because my uncle supports them.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

Zach: We’ve just finished a tour with Kasabian! Got our album coming out in February and then our headline UK tour in March! Exciting times!

