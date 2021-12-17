Liverpool will be too strong for a rusty Tottenham team in the latest Covid-hit round of Premier League Predictions, while there’s full agreement on Arsenal’s trip to Leeds United and a shock in store for Chelsea at Wolves.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest set of predictions are from Scottish newcomers Danko, whose drummer Matthew is a big Motherwell fan. Their latest track ‘Be Fooled‘ is out now and you can watch it here.



But can he celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Matchday 18

Manchester United v Brighton – Match Postponed

Matthew: N/A

Rob: N/A

Aston Villa v Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

Matthew: 2-1

Rob: 3-1

Southampton v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm) – Postponed

Matthew: N/A

Rob: N/A

Watford v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm) – Postponed

Matthew: N/A

Rob: N/A

West Ham v Norwich (Saturday, 3pm) – Postponed

Matthew: N/A

Rob: N/A

Leeds v Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Matthew: 1-2

Rob: 1-3

Everton v Leicester (Sunday, 12pm) – Postponed

Matthew: N/A

Rob: N/A

Wolves v Chelsea (Sunday, 2pm)

Matthew: 1-3

Rob: 2-2

Newcastle v Manchester City (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Matthew: 0-4

Rob: 1-5

Tottenham v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Matthew: 1-3

Rob: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Matthew: I’m a Motherwell fan but don’t come from there. My dad was a Motherwell fan all his days and took me as a wee boy, had a season ticket from roughly age 6 to 13.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Matthew: James McFadden, Scott McDonald, Stephen Pearson, Ross McCormack, Phil O’Donnell.

Top-four a Well possibility

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Matthew: Current team had definitely got potential under Graham Alexander and Tony Watt is banging in the goals. On the whole been shaky at times so far this season but great at other times, definitely get a top-six finish hopefully even top four.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Matthew: Probably Manchester United, for the same reason, my dad loved them when I was a wee guy and I had strips from as long as I can remember, so always kept track of what they are doing.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Matthew: Having just released a couple of singles at the tail end of 2021, got some gigs lined up most importantly King Tuts on the 25th of February. Then will be onto releasing more music ASAP.

Stream ‘Be Fooled’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

