Premier League legend Robert Pires has been speaking about the standing of Mo Salah among the world’s best, as well as his potential transfer away from Liverpool.

The forward has been in stunning form this season, notching 23 goals in just 26 appearances. That includes seven strikes in six Champions League outings, helping Liverpool to reach the last 16 with a perfect record.

Domestically, Salah got a hat-trick against Manchester United in October as Jurgen Klopp’s men ran out 5-0 winners. He was also on the scoresheet twice in December’s 4-1 victory over rivals Everton.

The 29-year-old is clearly at the peak of his powers and could help Egypt to go far in the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on Sunday.

Prem title winner Pires has put Salah among the ‘world’s best’, although he is not at the top according to the Frenchman.

The former Arsenal winger said (via Liverpool Echo): “The current world’s best in my eyes is PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, but two Premier League stars come right after, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool’s Salah.”

Pires also spoke about the goalscorer’s future. His contract at Anfield expires in June 2023, leading to rumours of a potential exit.

Liverpool are desperate to agree fresh terms but are yet to reach his wage demands, according to various reports.

“Salah’s future depends on what he wants, whether he continues with Liverpool or goes for new experience, it’s up to him,” Pires added.

Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid are supposedly battling for his signature. And Pires has now chosen between the pair on Salah’s behalf.

“Between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and considering the player’s qualities, I think Salah would perform better with Barca, his communication with Xavi will be easy.”

Salah has made 229 appearances for Liverpool so far, scoring 148 goals. He has won both the Champions League and Premier League while on Merseyside.

Klopp told how to continue Liverpool success

Pundit Stan Collymore reckons Liverpool need to improve their second 11 if they are to continue winning trophies.

Asked on Twitter how Liverpool could reclaim the title, Collymore said: “A much better second 11. Jurgen is the King of the first 11 but probably at Mainz nor Dortmund focused on an equal replacement (in quality and ability) for each position.

“If LFC are to consolidate the success of recent seasons, they need a much better second 11.”

Collymore also spoke about Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson’s deputy at left-back. The Greece international could be the blueprint for such success.

“Tsimikas is the closest in my opinion to a seamless and equal offering to Robbo when he’s out,” Collymore noted.

“He’s not Robbo of course, nor am I suggesting he is. But Tsimikas gives almost parity in what Robbo does technically, tactically and energy. LFC need that parity across every position.”

