Players have been told to "rough up" the Liverpool star

Pundit Clinton Morrison has told Premier League players who come up against Liverpool to “rough up” one of their icons as otherwise he will continue to make his team-mates “better”.

The Reds came into April not knowing if they’d have any of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold next season. They are now only in the dark about one of the trio, with the former pair both signing new deals.

Salah went first, before Van Dijk followed suit a week later. In the case of the latter, it seems he was always planning to renew at Anfield.

Morrison feels games are too easy for the defender, and has implored top-flight strikers to make things harder for him.

“His hair’s always slick, so centre [forwards], they’re not roughing him up. His hair’s always in place. I’m thinking, ‘centre-forwards, rough him up!'” Morrison said on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday.

“He plays the game at his own pace, passing accuracy, people will look at that and think it’s simple five-yard passes, but no, he’s always looking to hit that diag[onal] and nine times out of 10 he does it.

“Whoever plays with Virgil van Dijk, he makes them look a better player, he’s more assured. [Ryan] Gravenberch has been good in there, but you look at [Ibrahima] Konate, Konate’s improved so much this season because he plays beside him.

“I think [Van Dijk’s] outstanding. That’s why when Liverpool win stuff, the full-backs can go forward because Virgil van Dijk backs himself to win one-on-one.

“He says, ‘Come on, any centre-forward who wants to take it to me’. But please, centre-forwards, if you’re listening, just mess his hair up a bit. He’s too cool, but we’re happy that he’s stayed in the Premier League.”

Roughing up Van Dijk could cause big problems

Were Van Dijk to be roughed up more, than could cause detrimental effects for him.

It was recently revealed by a doctor from the University of Salford that the position the Dutchman plays, coupled with Liverpool’s system, makes him more susceptible than most to injury.

“Positionally, Van Dijk is at more risk of more serious injuries. The way Liverpool play, Van Dijk is high up the pitch and spends a significant amount of time in recovery runs,” he said.

“Defenders are significantly more likely to suffer ligament injuries in the knee and ankle and Van Dijk has already suffered one serious cruciate ligament injury which sidelined him for nearly nine months.”

If he were to get into more physical confrontations, on top of the aforementioned matters, there could be more risk of Van Dijk getting injured, and after one long-term injury already, there is a “higher likelihood” of reoccurrence.

Liverpool round-up: TAA U-turn chances revealed

Alexander-Arnold has been closing in on a move to Real Madrid for months, and though there is likely to be a new manager at the helm come the end of the season, Liverpool don’t have much hope of keeping him.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has stated: “So Trent didn’t negotiate for a specific [Real Madrid] coach. Trent negotiated with Real Madrid and the Real Madrid proposal was for Alexander-Arnold not depending on the coach situation.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be preparing a serious offer for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

The Reds have also been given confidence they could land Dean Huijsen, with it suggested Real Madrid have not decided if they want to invest in a centre-back, and the defender favouring a move within the Premier League.

