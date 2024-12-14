Premier League release TWO statements over Liverpool VAR controversy as Van Dijk makes referee observation

The VAR was in full force in Liverpool’s controversial Premier League draw with Fulham on Saturday, with the Premier League feeling the need to release two statements over key incidents at Anfield.

A total of nine cards were shown in total with seven coming before the hour mark as the Premier League leaders twice hit back to secure a point a 2-2 draw, despite being down to 10 men early on when Andrew Robertson was red-carded.

Andreas Pereira, Luis Diaz and Issa Diop were the players cautioned very early on, with the latter’s foul checked by VAR for a possible red card which saw a statement released by the Premier League Match Centre.

Their post on X read: “The referee issued a yellow card to Diop for a challenge on Robertson. VAR checked for a potential red card and confirmed the referee’s call of reckless challenge and yellow card.”

Though a check was done on Diop’s challenge, there was a strong belief among many that Pereira should have been sent off for his. And, considering the fact he later gave the visitors the lead, further controversy emerged with former Premier League referee Mike Dean making his thoughts perfectly clear on Sky Sports.

“Judging by what was said in the week with the [Match Officials Mic’d Up] programme Howard [Webb] did, it was the same kind of challenge that Ndidi did on the back of Cole Palmer. He goes just above the Achilles and then scrapes down. He is nowhere near the ball. He knew what he was doing for me. It should have been a red card.”

It was Liverpool, however, who were reduced to 10 men when Robertson sent off for denial of a goalscoring opportunity after a poor touch saw him bring down Harry Wilson as he was bearing down on goal.

In response to the decision, the Premier League Match Centre wrote: “The referee issued a red card to Robertson for a foul on Wilson which denied a goalscoring opportunity. VAR checked to confirm the red card and that Wilson was in an onside position.”

Van Dijk points finger at ‘nervous’ referee in Anfield draw

Meanwhile, Reds skipper Van Dijk discussed the draw in a post-match interview but unleashed on official Tony Harrington, accusing him of being “nervous and not being able to “properly communicate” with players.

“I had conversations with the players of Fulham and we felt like the referee was nervous,” Van Dijk said, as per the Daily Mail.

“He couldn’t properly communicate with Robertson I felt.

“We can’t put the blame on the referee. It shouldn’t be a big thing because he isn’t why we dropped points.

“It is what it is. We take the points, recover quickly and be ready for the game on Wednesday.”

Arne Slot was a bit more careful with his words after the game, adding: “We have to accept what VAR sees. You know how important these decisions can be. We ended up with a draw and I don’t think we can blame the referee for that.

“There were a few moments when I could have been given a yellow card. It’s marginal moments and when some go against you, you think some will go for you but I haven’t felt that here.

“There was a moment when one of their players already on a yellow could have been given another.”

