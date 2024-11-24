Liverpool are reportedly ‘prepared’ to launch a mammoth bid for Real Sociedad Takefusa Kubo, who is a confirmed target for the Reds as they search for a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season and despite Liverpool being keen to tie him down to an extension, the feeling is that he’ll leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool have got off to a fantastic start under new manager Arne Slot and currently sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table. They came from behind to beat Southampton on Sunday, with Salah netting two goals.

According to Spanish outlet Nacional, Liverpool are ‘prepared to pay €60million (£49.9m, $62.8m)’ to sign Kubo, although it isn’t made clear whether this will happen in January or at the end of the season.

Kubo has a release clause in his contract with Sociedad set at €60million, so if Liverpool do match that amount, the LaLiga side will be powerless to stop him leaving.

The 23-year-old right-winger’s form has been inconsistent to this season but at his best, he is unstoppable. He recently put in a fine performance against Barcelona and that has recaptured Liverpool’s attention.

The report claims that Liverpool are ‘convinced’ that they should take a chance on Kubo, and he is ‘the favourite to replace Salah.’

Takefusa Kubo is a concrete Liverpool target – sources

We exclusively revealed back in September that Kubo is on Liverpool’s shortlist of potential Salah replacements, along with Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has since been heavily linked with a move to Anfield and he could be available for around £50m next year, per reports.

Kubo is certainly on Liverpool’s radar. Slot isn’t convinced that new signing Federico Chiesa has what it takes to replace Salah and the Japanese international is viewed as a more long-term successor.

Liverpool’s priorities for the January transfer window are a new defensive midfielder and centre-back, however, so they may well wait until next summer to make a move for Kubo.

Zubimendi chase back on / Fulham star linked

Meanwhile, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ‘almost certain’ to match Martin Zubimendi’s €60m (£50.1m, $66.7m) release clause again in January.

The Real Sociedad midfielder rejected a move to Anfield this past summer after the Reds agreed to match his clause, but that hasn’t deterred the Merseyside giants.

However, Arsenal are also big admirers of Zubimendi and sources say that there is a ‘high chance’ they could make a move for him too this winter.

We understand Liverpool have a ‘very good chance’ of signing Zubimendi in January but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will do all he can to ‘hijack’ the deal.

In other news, Liverpool have been linked with Fulham defender Joachim Andersen, despite the fact he only signed for the Cottagers this past summer.

Liverpool are planning to be in the market for a new centre-back in the New Year and the Denmark international is on their radar, but they could face competition from Tottenham.

Fulham are reluctant to sell Andersen so soon after re-signing him but reports suggest that they would consider a sizeable bid for the defender.

