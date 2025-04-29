Liverpool are ‘prepared to pay big money’ to sign Alexander Isak this summer if the opportunity arises – though with several factors making a deal with Newcastle prohibitive, sporting director Richard Hughes is casting his eyes over two stellar alternatives.

The Reds are basking in the glory of Sunday’s 5-1 thumping of Tottenham Hotspur in a win that confirmed Arne Slot’s side as Premier League champions for the second time in six seasons. Those title celebrations in front of a packed Anfield will not be forgotten in a long time given they were witnessed by their supporters in person for the first time since 1990.

However, plans to ensure Liverpool’s title success is not a flash in the pan are already well underway with Slot and Hughes preparing for a huge summer of spending at Anfield.

And with our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealing plans for what he has been told will be a ‘historic window’ at Anfield, with a potential £200m bounty at his disposal, the Reds will hope Sunday’s success is the start of another Reds dynasty on Merseyside.

According to the Daily Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe, Liverpool’s ‘most significant outlay’ is expected to be in attack. And with Darwin Núñez’s Anfield career ‘almost certain to end’, Hughes and Co are making concrete plans to bring in an upgrade.

Bascombe explains that Liverpool’s dream signing is Newcastle star Isak, though they are ‘realistic’ over the prospects of luring him to Anfield and unfortunately see their chances as ‘slim to none’ – that despite a willingness to spend an enormous sum on luring him away from St James’ Park.

In his Telegraph feature, Bascombe writes: ‘Liverpool obviously rate Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak as one of the best strikers in Europe. However, they are realistic about the likelihood of luring him to Merseyside. The chances would currently appear to be slim to none given the Carabao Cup winners are destined to qualify for the Champions League, putting them in a strong position to resist any overtures for their prime asset.

‘Isak also has a long contract at St James’ Park, and the club’s ambition lies in challenging Liverpool next season.’

As a result, Bascombe claims Liverpool are paying close attention to the strengths of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike as their preferred Plan B.

Liverpool looking at two Isak alternatives to boost their attack

Ekitike has enjoyed an excellent season on a personal level, scoring 22 goals and adding 10 assists from 45 appearances, though his expected fee of £80m would represent, in Bascombe’s words, a ‘high risk for an emerging talent’.

That asking price may likely put Liverpool off, though if there is any room for negotiations, then Liverpool could yet target a move for the wiry France Under-21 striker.

In addition, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has confirmed the Reds are also considering a move for Brighton’s Joao Pedro as another option.

The Brazilian has earned comparisons with Bobby Firmino for his excellent link-up play and ability to drop slightly deeper; form which has reaped 10 goals and seven assists from 30 appearances this term.

The Seagulls, though, are understood to have placed a prohibitive £100m price tag on the player and one of his teammates amid double interest from the Reds.

Liverpool are, however, as Bascombe writes, ‘prepared to pay big money for the right player’. Two years ago, they offered £111m for Moises Caicedo, who rejected Anfield for Chelsea.

And according to the journalist, Slot will not be working within budget limitations this summer and their transfer activity ‘will be determined by the availability of prime targets’, and ‘exactly how much he has to spend will be influenced on who leaves’.

