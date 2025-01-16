Liverpool are in increasing danger of losing their battle to keep Mo Salah at Anfield after multiple sources claimed the Egyptian has been offered a staggering £65m pay-day to move to Saudi Arabia for two years and with former boss Jurgen Klopp’s pleas to FSG over the star seemingly falling on dear ears.

The Egyptian star has proved a monumental success at Anfield, playing a major role in the club’s capture of seven major honours and with the player blitzing his way to fourth on their all-time top goalscorers list. Staying at Anfield beyond his current deal would give Salah – currently on 232 goals – a crack at overhauling Ian Rush’s all-time best mark of 346 for Liverpool.

But with Salah falling out of contract at Anfield this summer and with an agreement on an extension yet to be agreed, there is a growing danger that Liverpool and their talismanic star could be set for an emotional farewell once the dust has settled on the 2024/25 campaign.

Earlier this week reports started circulating that Salah was on the cusp of agreeing an enormous deal to move to Saudi Arabia, where he has long since been coveted. And those rumours have ramped up a considerable notch on Thursday after multiple sources claimed the 32-year-old was to be offered a staggering £65m (€77.2m, $79.3m) package to move to the Gulf State on a two-year contract – netting the Egyptian a mind-blowing £625,000 a week.

The suggestions come just a day after the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, shared a picture of Salah on his Facebook page of the Liverpool star in an Al-Hilal kit.

Per The Sun, Alalshikh, who also played a large role in the country’s staging of all major boxing fights, will be the man to choose where Salah ends up and having signalled his intention for the player to turn out for the Riyadh-based club and as a successor to Neymar as their big-name player.

What Mo Salah has said on Liverpool future as Klopp makes his case

Per the reports, Alalshikh will present their proposals to Salah in the next few days and will make it clear they are very much keen to welcome him to the Saudi Pro-League if talks over his Liverpool renewal fail.

The latest speculation also moves on from an update from our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti, who on Wednesday moved to debunk claims that Salah had been offered a mammoth deal by another Saudi side, Al-Ittihad.

Salah has been extremely vocal in updating the media on where those talks are at and he’s not been backwards in coming forwards in his admissions that this will be ‘my last year at Liverpool’.

That said, we understand his preference is very much on staying at Anfield and amid claims he has asked the Reds for a three-year deal – aimed at allowing him the time to surpass Rush as Liverpool’s best-ever bagsman – worth £400,000 a week.

As it stands, though, an agreement is yet to be reached and while talks continue in the background, it does not bode well with offers arriving from Saudi that simply blow the Reds out the water.

Addressing his contract stand-off last month, Salah told multiple media outlets: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club.

“I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years.

“There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands.”

News of Salah’s potential departure will also severely disappoint legendary former boss Klopp, who this week made it clear he hopes the player can agree a new deal, but also admitted he was glad not to be going through the stress of seeing if their star turn would hang around.

Quoted by multiple media sources, Klopp said: “I hope he stays.

“He’s the biggest striker Liverpool have had in modern times. There were other really good strikers. He’s a fantastic player, a fantastic human being, an outstanding athlete. The best ambassador your country could have. I hope he stays at Liverpool.”

Latest Liverpool news: TV host makes Alexander-Arnold claim; Semenyo update

Meanwhile, Salah might not be the only high-profile exit on Merseyside this summer amid growing speculation that Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to communicate his plans to leave Anfield for Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have made no secret of their wish to land the player and those rumours have ramped up a notch after a prominent Spanish TV host claimed a summer deal had been agreed, while also revealing the Reds’ price for a deal to go through this month.

Elsewhere, rumours that Liverpool are chasing a deal for Greek striker, Stefanos Tzimas, have been emphatically dismissed.

At the same time, speculation of a possible swap deal involving loan winger Ben Doak for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo have also been played down from the south-coast club’s point of view.

However, some high-profile business between the Reds and the Cherries does look on this year, amid claims that the transfer of left-back, Milos Kerkez, is close to being finalised.

