Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who is on Liverpool's radar

How much it’ll take to get Newcastle’s reluctant green light has been revealed, while the Magpies have also set a second condition that must be met before they’ll sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool, according to a report.

Isak has verbally agreed personal terms with Liverpool who are the only club in the running to sign the Swedish hitman. Isak’s talents are undeniable, though most heavyweight clubs in world football either cannot afford the sums required or are already well stocked in the striker position.

With the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and a sale fully expected for Darwin Nunez, Liverpool’s aim is to enter next season with Isak and Hugo Ekitike as their options at No 9.

News broke on Friday of Liverpool launching their first official bid for Isak. Per Fabrizio Romano, the offer was worth £120m plus add-ons.

If accepted it would have set a new British transfer record for arrivals, surpassing the £116m Liverpool paid to sign Florian Wirtz earlier this summer.

However, Newcastle rejected the bid and sources have now revealed two conditions that must be met before Isak can move.

Firstly, the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope revealed Newcastle are sticking to their £150m valuation.

How close Liverpool’s bid came to that figure is not yet clear given their first official offer contained unspecified add-ons.

In any case, what is clear is Liverpool fully intend to bid again and won’t wait long before doing so.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Liverpool plan to bid again and insist soon.”

There is a second hurdle that must be cleared before a sale can be greenlight, even if Liverpool’s next bid matches Newcastle’s valuation…

Newcastle’s second condition

Understandably, Newcastle want a direct replacement either signed or at the very least with one foot in St. James’ Park before Isak can go.

Confirming that stance, Craig Hope wrote on X: “Deal will only progress if replacements lined up.”

Romano echoed that claim, adding: “Newcastle rejected [the opening bid] as they won’t open doors at least until finding a replacement… and it’s not guaranteed, at this stage.”

Newcastle’s primary target is Benjamin Sesko, but unfortunately for both they and Liverpool, he heavily favours a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have signalled their intention to bid for the RB Leipzig ace who has approval to leave if a package worth €75m is tabled. Per David Ornstein, Leipzig are also demanding add-ons be included too as well as a sell-on clause.

In the event Newcastle miss out on Sesko, Hope suggested a move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is likely.

“Would likely move for Ollie Watkins, if given encouragement,” wrote the reporter on X.

Watkins is valued by Villa at £60m and as yet, Unai Emery’s side have not opened the doors to his exit.

Alexander Isak transfer timeline

By Samuel Bannister

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Nicola Schira claims Isak will earn £250,000 a week over a contract to 2030 at Anfield.

August 1 – Liverpool have their first formal bid for Isak – worth £120m plus add-ons – rejected by Newcastle.