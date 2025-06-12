Liverpool have reportedly held a ‘private meeting’ over signing a world-class striker target, despite fearing he will likely end up joining a European rival over the summer.

The Anfield outfit are wasting no time in their hunt for new recruits to build on their Premier League title-winning campaign, and the addition of an elite-level No.9 to replace Darwin Nunez remains a major focus for technical director Richard Hughes and co.

Jeremie Frimpong has already been brought in to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, while a record deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz is edging towards completion, as is a swoop for left-back Milos Kerkez.

But in terms of a new striker signing a fresh report claims that Liverpool have held talks over a swoop for prolific Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian has already turned down an approach from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal and continues to be linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

And now GiveMeSport claims the Reds have had in-house discussions over a player who is expected to cost in the region of £63million (€74m, $86m).

It is noted that his ‘wage demands’ would provide a ‘significant stumbling block’, but that Osimhen ‘may consider dropping his salary expectations if he wants to test himself at the top’.

However, there is also a realisation that Osimhen is more likely to head back to Galatasaray on a permanent deal, after scoring 37 goals in all competitions for the Turkish outfit on loan last season.

Liverpool transfers: Slot draws up four-striker wishlist

Osimhen is not the only striker on Liverpool’s radar, though, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing four other names who are all in the running to replace Nunez.

“Liverpool are already assessing options to replace Nunez internally,” Jacobs wrote for talkSPORT, before adding: “Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro are among the names considered.”

Of the four attackers mentioned, Isak is almost certainly the toughest to land this summer due to Newcastle’s strong stance that their talisman is going nowhere.

The Sweden international still has three years left on his contract at St James’ Park, while Eddie Howe’s men will also be back in the Champions League next season – one of Isak’s requirements if he did look for a move away from Tyneside.

As for the other three targets mentioned, there remains a strong possibility that the trio are all at new clubs come the start of the 2025/26 season.

Indeed, Liverpool have been heavily tipped to hijack a Chelsea move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ekitike, while Sesko continues to be tipped to join Premier League rivals Arsenal.

As for Pedro, the Brighton frontman has also been linked with the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea, despite the latter already snaping up Liam Delap.

Latest Liverpool news: Wirtz transfer breakdown / Chiesa exit update

