Euro giant ‘accelerates’ Liverpool hijack, with Slot favourite enticed by rival move

Arne Slot might be thwarted in his bid to sign Lutsharel Geertruida for Liverpool, as the 23-year-old is open to the idea of joining one specific European giant, according to reports.

Liverpool have been tipped to sign a host of Feyenoord’s best players since Slot agreed to leave the Dutch club and take charge at Anfield. The list includes talented players such as Santiago Gimenez, David Hancko, Mats Wieffer and Quinten Timber.

Versatile Feyenoord defender Geertruida, who is comfortable playing either as a right-back or centre-half, has also been backed to follow Slot to Liverpool.

Indeed, the Dutchman did little to end such speculation when he was spotted in the stands during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United in April.

It has been claimed that Liverpool have held talks over Geertruida’s signing amid rival interest from fellow Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

But it now looks unlikely that Geertruida will be playing in the Premier League at all next season. As per reports in France, Paris Saint-Germain have raced into pole position for the Netherlands star, who is currently on international duty at Euro 2024.

PSG are ‘accelerating’ their swoop for Geertruida and have sent his entourage a contract offer, though the exact value of the proposal has yet to be revealed.

It is claimed that PSG recruitment chief Luis Campos loves the Rotterdam-born ace for his versatility and is eager to beat the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham to a potential deal.

Liverpool transfers: Lutsharel Geertruida setback

Geertruida’s camp have communicated to PSG that he would be happy to move to the Parc des Princes and become part of Luis Enrique’s exciting new era. As such, the reigning French champions are now poised to start official discussions with Feyenoord about a deal.

It is now up to Liverpool to decide whether they want to enter the bidding for Geertruida and try to engineer his reunion with Slot on Merseyside.

Slot would love to work with the attacking full-back once again, and such a move would allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to play in midfield week in, week out.

Unfortunately for Slot, he does not have complete control of Liverpool’s transfers as Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are also involved in that process.

Should PSG win the race for Geertruida, as is expected at this moment in time, then that move may help Real Madrid out.

Madrid are thought to be monitoring the situation of PSG’s current right-back Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan is close friends with Madrid’s new superstar, Kylian Mbappe, and he would love the chance to re-join Los Blancos after being born in Madrid and coming through their academy.

