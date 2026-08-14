Bradley Barcola to Liverpool ignites after PSG advance with intrinsically linked transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are making progress on a deal for Ajax winger Mika Godts as they prepare to let Bradley Barcola leave, with TEAMtalk able to reveal the two moves are now intrinsically linked.

PSG have informed Liverpool that they are willing to lower their asking price for Barcola, but the Reds will need to move significantly closer to their valuation if they are to complete the deal.

At the same time, TEAMtalk understands PSG have made a fresh offer for Godts which is now close to Ajax’s valuation, with the expectation that an agreement for the 21-year-old could be reached this weekend.

Godts has been earmarked as Barcola‘s replacement and his arrival is viewed by PSG as the catalyst required to finally unlock the France international’s departure.

We first revealed earlier this month that PSG had made their move for Godts, and we can now confirm that progress has been made in negotiations, with agent Jorge Mendes helping to facilitate the deal.

The proposed Godts transfer is expected to be worth around €50million, and PSG believe his arrival will give them the freedom to sanction Barcola’s exit after initially standing firm on a £145m valuation.

Barcola has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool and the player’s preference for a move to Anfield has been clear throughout the process.

Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on the Frenchman and, as previously revealed, have held talks about his situation. However, sources indicate Liverpool remain firmly at the head of the queue for Barcola, with the 23-year-old having already agreed to move to Anfield.

The major sticking point remains the fee.

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Liverpool, PSG to find parity over Barcola fee

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool currently value a potential Barcola deal at around £100million, while PSG sources believe they could ultimately do business for a package closer to £125million.

That would still potentially make Barcola the most expensive British transfer of all time – surpassing last summer’s signing of Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

PSG have now made it clear to Liverpool that there is room to negotiate on the asking price, but they want the Reds to make a significant move from their current valuation.

The French champions are also finalising the rest of their attacking succession plan.

Ferran Torres already has a deal in place to move from Barcelona, but he is being lined up as the replacement for Goncalo Ramos. Maghnes Akliouche was brought in to replace Lee Kang-In, leaving Godts as the player specifically earmarked to fill the space Barcola would leave behind.

That is why PSG are pushing so hard to complete the Godts deal.

Should Ajax and PSG reach an agreement this weekend, the final obstacle to Barcola’s departure would effectively become the size of Liverpool’s offer.

For now, the pieces are moving into place: Godts is closing in on PSG, Barcola is ready for Liverpool and PSG are showing greater flexibility on their valuation.