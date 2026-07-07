Liverpool now have a clearer path to the signing of Bradley Barcola after PSG struck an agreement and Arsenal made a decision.

Despite quite clearly being the strongest side in club football – back-to-back Champions League titles is proof of that – Luis Enrique and Luis Campos are prepared to make major changes to the club’s attacking ranks.

AC Milan have forked out a club-record fee beginning at €74m for Goncalo Ramos. If two new forwards are signed, Bradley Barcola can leave after talks over a contract extension in Paris hit an impasse.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande has indicated he wants to join PSG if leaving RB Leipzig this summer.

A deal is thus there to be made, though he might not be the only new winger provided to Enrique.

According to trusted RMC Sport reporter, Fabrice Hawkins, PSG have sealed an agreement on personal terms with Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche.

PSG agree personal terms with Maghnes Akliouche

Posting on X, Hawkins stated: ‘Paris-Saint-Germain and Maghnes Akliouche have reached an agreement on a 5-year contract.

‘Discussions have just begun between Paris and Monaco.’

As mentioned, should PSG get deals for Akliouche and Diomande over the line, Barcola will be on the way out.

Liverpool – seeking at least one more winger signing after Victor Munoz – have installed Barcola as their new top target after the Diomande rejection.

A deal won’t come cheaply, with The Athletic recently claiming PSG want a minimum of €135m / £116m before giving the green light to Barcola’s sale.

The money aspect won’t be an issue for the Reds, and according to two separate sources, nor will the presence of Arsenal in this story.

Like Liverpool, Arsenal are in the market for a superstar left winger. The Gunners have just agreed to sell Leandro Torssard to Besiktas for a package totalling €20m.

Arsenal have identified Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa, plus Barcola as their top two targets to serve as a colossal upgrade on Trossard.

And according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, is simultaneously working on both deals.

However, it is NOT a case of Arsenal intending to sign both Rogers AND Barcola. Instead, the thinking at Arsenal is if they put the pieces for two deals in place, they can choose at a later date which one to finalise.

Furthermore, it means Arsenal won’t be caught short if either of Rogers or Barcola sign with a different club in the meantime.

However, Arsenal’s interest in Barcola shouldn’t derail Liverpool, with both The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano confirming it’s Rogers who they really want.

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Arsenal going for Rogers; Liverpool can sign Barcola

‘Arsenal’s top target remains Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa,’ wrote The Athletic on Tuesday.

Reporting on his YouTube channel last week, transfer guru Romano declared: “Arsenal also have an interest in Barcola but their number one option remains Morgan Rogers.”

What’s more, Romano recently revealed Arsenal have made great strides towards convincing Rogers to ditch Villa Park for the Emirates.

He explained: “Villa are aware of Arsenal’s interest and of interest from other clubs, including Chelsea. But in this moment, Arsenal have made very good progress on the player’s side for some time. And so, Arsenal keep pushing for Rogers.

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“Barcola is on the list, but for Rogers, this depends on the price because Aston Villa want £130 million, but Arsenal hope to find a way to negotiate, maybe with add-ons, maybe with a different structure. Arsenal hope to be creative in order to find a solution for Rogers.”

In further good news for Liverpool and their hopes of being the ones to snap up Barcola, The Athletic claimed on Tuesday that Villa could be willing to sell Rogers if the Gunners put big money on the table.

While their stance in public is Rogers isn’t for sale, it was suggested his mega-money departure by itself would not only eradicate the financial pressure on the club, but also give Villa room for manoeuvre with regards to making new signings of their own.