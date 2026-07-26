Bradley Barcola to Liverpool financial condition set as PSG suddenly increase demands

PSG star Bradley Barcola is a top target for Liverpool this summer

While Liverpool will be encouraged to learn that Bradley Barcola is willing to move to Anfield, Paris Saint-Germain have decided to increase their asking price after learning that the winger does not want to sign a new contract, according to a journalist.

On July 9, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Liverpool’s desire to sign Barcola from PSG in the summer transfer window.

We reported at the time that Barcola, who starred for France at the 2026 World Cup, has informed PSG that he wants to leave this summer.

PSG, though, want to keep the 23-year-old and had been planning to open talks with the winger over a new contract.

Sources told us that should last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners be forced to sell Barcola this summer, then they would demand €150million (£128m, $170.5m) for him.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now backed our report, stating on Sunday afternoon that Barcola has reached a final decision not to sign a new contract with PSG.

French news outlet RMC Sport, too, has made the same claim about Barcola and PSG.

The report stated: ‘As anticipated for several weeks, Bradley Barcola will not extend his contract with PSG.

‘A final offer of an extension was rejected three months ago.

‘There are now no further discussions between the parties.

‘The French international (28 caps, 6 goals) is under contract with Paris until June 2028.’

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Bradley Barcola wants to join Liverpool

Another French media outlet, FootMercato, has reported that Barcola is open to a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The report has stated: ‘According to our sources, Bradley Barcola already has a very clear preference for the next stage of his career should his time at Paris Saint-Germain end this summer.

‘The French international prioritises Liverpool, a club whose sporting project particularly appeals to the former Lyon player.

‘With his refusal to extend his contract having reshuffled the cards regarding his future, the Reds now appear to be his preferred destination.’

PSG want Liverpool to pay €170m for Bradley Barcola

While Liverpool will be delighted to learn that Barcola is willing to play for Andoni Iraola’s side, the Reds will baulk at the fee that PSG are now looking for him.

According to reliable transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, PSG now want €170million (£145m, $193.4m) for the winger.

The talkSPORT transfer reporter wrote on X at 12:26pm on July 26: “BREAKING: PSG value Bradley Barcola at €170m and are using the transfers of Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson as valuation yardsticks.

“The number factors in that Barcola is a back-to-back Champions League winner, had a strong World Cup and is only 23.

“Plus, multiple clubs have made enquiries.

“PSG are prepared to sell, though, and Liverpool will hope to get the price down. ⁠

“Luis Enrique has been clear that he only wants players committed to PSG, and that he won’t guarantee anyone a starting spot.”

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