Paris Saint-Germain remain on course to complete the signing of Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, with TEAMtalk understanding there is growing confidence a deal will be finalised this week despite claims that intermediaries have attempted to reignite Liverpool’s interest in the France international.

Negotiations between PSG and Monaco are continuing for the highly-rated 24-year-old, with sources indicating the two clubs are edging closer to an agreement after several rounds of talks.

We understand Akliouche has already agreed personal terms with the European champions and has made it clear throughout the summer that a move to the Parc des Princes is his priority.

Amid those ongoing negotiations, intermediaries have contacted Akliouche’s camp claiming to be working on Liverpool‘s behalf in an attempt to gauge whether the player’s stance had changed.

However, sources close to all parties have played down the significance of those approaches.

Liverpool sources insist they are not actively driving a move, while Akliouche’s representatives reiterated that the 23-year-old remains focused solely on joining PSG. Those close to the French champions have also dismissed suggestions the contact has altered the direction of the transfer.

TEAMtalk revealed in June that Akliouche’s camp had informed interested clubs, including Liverpool, that the winger’s preferred destination was PSG.

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PSG still waiting on Monaco agreement for Akliouche

That position has remained unchanged throughout the summer. The only outstanding issue remains an agreement between the two clubs.

Monaco have been holding out for around €50million and have already rejected three offers from PSG, although discussions have continued in recent days and there is increasing optimism that a compromise is close.

Liverpool’s admiration for Akliouche is no secret.

The Premier League champions have monitored the Monaco star extensively over the past year and regard him as one of Europe’s brightest attacking talents.

But TEAMtalk understands there has been no formal move from Anfield, despite the recent approaches made by intermediaries.

For now, all indications point towards Akliouche completing his long-anticipated move to PSG, with the French champions confident they will secure one of their priority targets before the transfer window enters its final stages.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth remain adamant Liverpool target Alex Scott is not for sale this summer despite the midfielder rejecting a lucrative new contract offer, and with sources explaining how the situation is now expected to play out.

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