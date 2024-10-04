Sources: PSG stance on Mo Salah swoop revealed as Liverpool identify FOUR potential replacements

Mohamed Salah is reportedly being tracked by Paris Saint-Germain and we can reveal the likelihood of him making a blockbuster switch to the Ligue 1 giants.

The Egyptian international’s contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he can speak to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement in January as things stand.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that PSG are keen to sign a new winger next summer and are keeping tabs on Salah, but their priority is to bring in a younger player than the 32-year-old, contrary to reports which claim they could offer the Liverpool star a three-year deal.

We understand that Luis Enrique’s side are very interested in AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao and they are poised to make a move for him next summer, but he would be an expensive addition.

Those behind the scenes at Liverpool expect Salah to leave next summer but feel the Saudi Pro League is the most likely destination for him, rather than another European side.

Salah has been in contact with Saudi negotiators for years and they are ready to hand him a mammoth contract – similar to what Cristiano Ronaldo earns at Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is expected to finally submit a formal contract offer to Salah in the coming weeks and if it tempts him, it could seal his switch to the Gulf State next season.

Prem winger, LaLiga ace and Bundesliga duo eyed to replace Salah

Liverpool are already working on the assumption that Salah will leave, with sporting director Richard Hughes drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements for the winger.

As we exclusively revealed on Monday, Liverpool are interested in in-form Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, but they face competition from Arsenal and Newcastle for his signature.

Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo is another name on Hughes’ shortlist and is one of the Reds’ top targets. Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi also figures highly, along with Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane.

Liverpool haven’t fully given up on tying Salah down to a new contract but if they aren’t able to do so before January, it seems inevitable that the talisman will be moving elsewhere. A switch to PSG, though, seems unlikely for now.

Liverpool confident of new Alexander-Arnold contract

Meanwhile, Liverpool are working hard to tie Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract. His deal also expires at the end of the season and Real Madrid have been in contact with his agents.

However, unlike Salah, we understand that Liverpool are very confident of agreeing a new long-term contract with Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back is very happy at Anfield and is fully focused on making the tenure of new manager Arne Slot a successful one.

Virgil van Dijk’s contract will also expire at the end of the season and it is currently unclear whether the Liverpool captain will put pen to paper on a new deal, although the Reds have informed him that they wish to extend it.

Liverpool are also keen to bring in a new defensive midfielder after missing out on top target Martin Zubimendi over the summer.

Reports suggest that they have ‘held discussions’ with Crystal Palace over the potential signing of Adam Wharton, who has been a star performer for the Eagles since joining from Blackburn Rovers in January.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also big admirers of Wharton so Liverpool will face competition for his signature.

Palace are unlikely to sanction a departure in January but sources say that they will be lucky to keep hold of him for next season.

