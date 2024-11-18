Liverpool have identified Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as a potential replacement for Mo Salah, but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

LaLiga giants Barcelona are also very interested in the 23-year-old Georgian international who is widely considered to be one of the best wingers in Europe.

Kvaratskhelia is under contract with Napoli until 2027 and they are keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal. However, the Serie A side have so far been unable to reach an agreement with the player, prompting serious interest.

PSG explored a deal for Kvaratskhelia this past summer but no deal came to fruition. According to journalist Emanuele Cammaroto, the French club could offer veteran defender Milan Skriniar in a player-plus-cash deal for the winger.

“PSG could make up for it by offering Skriniar, who [Antonio] Conte really values,” Cammaroto said on Radio Punto Zero.

“He earns €9 million per season, so PSG would need to share his salary. Napoli are ready to renew Kvara’s contract, but they may start considering offers after 2025.”

This comes amid reports from Spain which claim that Barcelona have opened discussions with Napoli over a transfer for Kvaratskhelia that could reach €80m (£66.7m / $84.4m). But given the Catalans’ current financial situation, they would have to make significant player sales to be able to afford this fee.

Liverpool ramp up Mo Salah replacement hunt

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti last month that Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Kvaratskhelia’s situation.

As mentioned, Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes is on the lookout for potential Salah replacements, with the Egyptian international’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Reds are open to offering Salah a new deal but the expectation is that he’ll make a lucrative free transfer to a Saudi Pro League club at the end of the season.

Kvaratskhelia is on Liverpool’s shortlist but he generally plays on the left-wing rather than on the right like Salah, and is not the ‘top priority’ for the Reds, per TEAMtalk sources.

Instead, we understand that Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi are all key targets for Liverpool in case they lose Salah.

With that in mind, Liverpool won’t be too annoyed with PSG’s fresh pursuit of Kvaratskhelia, with reports strongly suggesting that the French club are the favourites to bring him in.

Liverpool round-up: Man Utd to rival Reds for Prem star / Swap deal mooted

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also scouring the market for a new left-back as Arne Slot eyes more competition for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Liverpool have identified Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez as a key target ahead of the January transfer window.

However, Manchester United are also big admirers of Kerkez and reports suggest that they have made an ‘enquiry’ for the Cherries’ full-back, so the Premier League rivals could go head-to-head for his signature.

In other news, Liverpool could reportedly offer Tsimikas in a player-plus-cash deal for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, who came through the academy of local rivals Everton.

It’s claimed that Fulham value Robinson at around £40m and the inclusion of Tsimikas in a swap deal could help drive that price down.

Robinson is a vital cog in Marco Silva’s squad, however, and we feel it is unlikely he will be allowed to leave Fulham mid-season. What’s clear, though, is that the signing of a new left-back is a top priority for Slot.

