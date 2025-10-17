Joleon Lescott claims Liverpool regret splashing out £116m to sign Florian Wirtz and would gladly accept a refund if offered – and it’s not the only bizarre claim the former defender has made in recent days.

Liverpool made Wirtz the most expensive signing in British football history – at least for a few weeks – when paying Bayer Leverkusen £116m for the playmaker.

Wirtz slotted straight into the Liverpool eleven in the No 10 role, superseding Dominik Szoboszlai. However, despite showing flashes of brilliance, end product has been sorely lacking.

Wirtz did bag an assist in the Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace, but is yet to score or assist in nine matches across the Premier League and Champions League. He’s also been panned for his showings for Germany in the two international breaks too.

The dry spell has prompted former defender, Joleon Lescott, to chime in on what Liverpool might really be thinking about Wirtz.

And in the mind of Lescott – who twice won the Premier League with Manchester City – Liverpool would snap Leverkusen’s hand off if offered a refund in full.

“I’m not convinced,” Lescott told Sky Bet. “If Liverpool could get their money back at the end of the season, they would do it.

“Listen, we can’t judge him solely on the games that he’s played in, but he should have had an impact on one of those games. And for me, it was the Burnley game.

“I’m like, if you’re an attacking player, forget the fee and we need a goal, I shouldn’t be taking you off. You should be the guy that then hopefully creates the opportunity.

“I think I should have seen something that would make me go, ‘Right, good, I’m gonna see that again.’ Just like a moment in a game. I would have liked to have seen that by now and know that it was coming. There haven’t been enough of them moments yet.”

Of course, it would be foolish to claim Wirtz is entirely blameless for his lack of end product so far.

However, those that actually watched Wirtz play – both for Liverpool and Germany this season – are well aware he could and should have had a boatload of assists if those around him could finish their dinner.

Florian Wirtz – Robbed assistspic.twitter.com/KS1BeeexCr — Savvy (@lfcsavvy) October 16, 2025

Lescott makes another baffling claim… about Arsenal

Lescott was in the headlines again earlier this week when making another curious claim about a leading Premier League side.

The pundit strangely took aim at Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres and suggested the Gunners can’t win the league with him up front. That’s despite the fact that Arsenal currently sit first in the table.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out why these comments have been made. Lescott spent five years on Man City’s books and the common consensus is the winner of this year’s Premier League will be one of Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City.

If Arsenal allegedly can’t win it with Gyokeres and Liverpool supposedly think Wirtz is a dud, guess which team will stroll to the title?

ARE YOU IN? Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Ibrahima Konate ‘outraged’ at €20m Real Madrid decision as Liverpool ‘collapse’ claim emerges

🔴 Slot must axe £281m trio to get Liverpool back to basics; star duo also doubts for Man Utd clash

🔴 Liverpool told which star player Man Utd legend Fergie would have SOLD by now