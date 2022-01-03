One pundit reckons European giants Juventus should carry out a raid on Liverpool for an important forward.

The Reds sit third in the Premier League table after 20 games, having won 12 of them. They are a point behind Chelsea and 11 behind Manchester City, although they do have a game in hand on both.

Jurgen Klopp’s side drew 2-2 with Chelsea last time out. Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front at Stamford Bridge after capitalising on a Trevoh Chalobah error.

They were 2-0 up with 26 minutes gone as fellow attacker Mo Salah got his customary goal. The in-form star was played in by Trent Alexander-Arnold before beating Edouard Mendy at his near post.

But it was not to be for the Anfield club as Chelsea came back. A brilliant Mateo Kovacic goal started the turnaround, with Christian Pulisic joining him on the scoresheet just before half time.

Liverpool will now lose Salah and Mane as they prepare to represent Egypt and Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations. Klopp will also be without midfielder Naby Keita, who is in the Guinea squad.

Without two of their key forwards, it could be time for Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino to step up and show their importance.

But Belgium international Origi is reportedly attracting interest from Juventus. Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport name the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Barcelona-bound Alvaro Morata in Turin.

Former Juve star Massimo Mauro says he is ‘intrigued’ by the option of Origi. The 59-year-old also namechecked Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca as a potential Juve signing.

“Right now I would aim for a young player, who is already capable of taking responsibility like Scamacca, who is better than [Dusan] Vlahovic for me”, Mauro told Gazzetta dello Sport, (via Inside Futbol).

Pundit left ‘intrigued’ by transfer option

“He is physically big, has excellent potential and is very good on the counter-attack. I see him as a perfect [fit] for Allegri’s Juventus.

“Of course, the great unknown is [whether he can handle the] weight of the shirt, especially in such a particular year.

“Scamacca has played with Genoa and Sassuolo so far, it’s not the same thing, I’d be curious to see him in black and white.

“Another name that intrigues me is Origi.”

Liverpool joined by West Ham in Traore hunt

Meanwhile, The Telegraph claim West Ham are rivalling Liverpool and Tottenham for Adama Traore.

West Ham have recently begun monitoring the Spaniard’s situation. This suggests they could bid for him in January.

Wolves are ready to accept offers of just £20million, according to the report. Other rumours have put his price tag at £18m, while it was £50m during the summer.

Bruno Lage needs to offload one or two players before new stars can be brought in. Traore is the most likely candidate to leave Molineux.

