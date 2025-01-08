Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood has launched a staunch defence of Liverpool defender and Real Madrid target, Trent Alexander-Arnold, following the stinging criticism he faced over the weekend.

The England full-back was hammered from all sides after his display in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield, a game in which Roy Keane goaded him that he’ll end up signing for Tranmere Rovers, before the Spanish giants at this rate.

However, Sherwood claims Alexander-Arnold was treated harshly for his performance and that his head remains at Liverpool, despite Gary Neville stating how Real testing the waters over a January move clearly affected him.

Speaking to Lucky Block, Blackburn and Tottenham midfielder said: “I think the criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold recently has been really harsh.

“He wasn’t at his best against Manchester United on Sunday, but I hate it when people talk about him as a right-back because he’s not a proper defender – he’s a provider of goals and assists at the other end of the pitch.

“He’s got the best passing range of anyone in the Premier League, even the likes of Kevin De Bruyne. He’s up there with the best we’ve ever seen at passing in the competition’s history, like David Beckham when he gets it on the right-hand side.

“The timing and weight of his passing is just sublime, so I think we sometimes overlook the positives that he offers and focus on the negatives.

“It wasn’t his best game last weekend, but I don’t think his head is in Madrid – it’s at Liverpool. If he were to leave the club then it will be in the summer, and I think he will want to leave on a high with a couple of trophies in the bag this season.”

Carragher picks apart Alexander-Arnold struggles

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher did a deep dive into Alexander-Arnold’s struggles against United on Monday Night Football, explaining just why he was so far off the pace at Anfield.

In total, Alexander-Arnold lost possession 25 times and did not win a single duel – something that his replacement Conor Bradley managed within a minute of his introduction off the bench.

And while some feel Slot leaving Alexander-Arnold on for 86 minutes almost cost Liverpool the game with his withdrawal coming far too late in the day, the Dutchman was quick to defend the player after the game.

But now Carragher has looked into why Alexander was so poor, saying: “This was a huge problem tactically in this position. It was far too easy to get the ball to Manchester United’s wing-back on the left side.

“We said [Diogo] Dalot wasn’t great going one-on-one last week, but he fancied it right from the start of the game, he thought he could go past Trent Alexander-Arnold. We saw it numerous times in the game.

“Look at [Bruno] Fernandes, on the front foot, aggressive. He was like that from minute one against Liverpool. This was shocking from Liverpool defensively, really poor. But that was brilliant from Fernandes and Martinez.”

Latest Liverpool news: Huge Salah decision reached / Van Dijk in Real Madrid link

Mo Salah has ruled out the possibility of a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer and will only leave Liverpool to join Paris Saint-Germain, with the player’s stance on a potential exit revealed.

The 32-year-old’s current contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season and foreign clubs are able to open pre-contract talks with him ahead of a free transfer next summer.

TEAMtalk sources state that the interest in Salah from Saudi remains very high, but Egyptian international has put the potential move ‘on the back burner’ – although PSG remain in the mix.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been given the chance to sign Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk, with a report in Spain claiming that agents of the Netherlands international have been in contact with the defending European champions over a potential move in the summer of 2025.

Van Dijk is able to sign a pre-contract with a club outside the Premier League from January 1, and a speculative report in Spain has claimed that he has been offered to Real Madrid.

IN FOCUS – How Alexander-Arnold’s wages over the years have risen