Pundit reveals burning question Klopp will ask Gerrard to improve Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will seek particular pieces of advice from new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard to improve his own team, according to one pundit.

The Premier League has enjoyed several standout arrivals in its dugouts since Klopp took charge of the Reds in 2015. Indeed, Pep Guardiola has led Manchester City impressively, while Thomas Tuchel has developed Chelsea.

Antonio Conte is also back in the English top flight and while Gerrard may not have won the same number of titles as those managers, he remains a standout name.

He won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers last season but now wants to try his luck as a manager in the Premier League after starring for Liverpool as a player.

Gerrard travels to Anfield with his Villa side in December, which will prove a historic moment. However, former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips believes that Klopp will speak more often to his managerial counterpart.

Indeed, he claimed that the Liverpool boss will seek advice about his midfield as he looks to improve his team.

“I would imagine they are friends,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“They will not discuss each other’s tactics and team selection when they play each other but I cannot see why they wouldn’t otherwise.

“Everyone is out there to achieve. You would never not give advice just because you are managing in the same league.

“I’m sure they will continue to talk. It is inevitable that Gerrard will become Liverpool manager at some point. I’m certain they will be helping each other. They’ll be speaking to each other throughout the season and Aston Villa will benefit.

“It will work both ways as well. Klopp will be asking Gerrard how to get the best out of his midfielders. It definitely happens.”

Klopp’s midfield has proved the most interchangeable and rotatable part of his Liverpool team. He has several options at his disposal, including Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

Gerrard told Villa move a gamble

According to former Rangers man Ally McCoist,though, Gerrard’s move back to England is a gamble for both himself and Villa.

McCoist said: “There’s no doubt about it – Steven is moving to a better league and the the best league in world football. But I still think it is a gamble. A gamble for both parties.

“It’s a gamble for Vila as he is untried and tested in that league and a gamble for Steven in the respect that we are all surmising that he wants the Liverpool job.

“I think he does and I genuinely hope he does get it if that’s his dream.

“But to do that he has to be a success at Aston Villa.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has admitted that particular aspects of Gerrard’s exit from Rangers have understandably left fans feeling frustrated.