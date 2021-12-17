A pundit has told Liverpool to act on their interest in an exciting winger amid a big new scouting claim.

The Reds have been reaping the rewards of their successful transfer policy in the last few years. They have won the Champions League and Premier League since 2019.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are once again in the mix for trophies this campaign. They sit second in the Prem after 11 wins from 16 outings.

A large part of their success is down to the form of wide-forwards Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. Between them they are on 30 goals in all competitions this term, with Salah getting the majority.

The duo are certainly in their peak, although they will both be 30 by the start of next season. That means successors need to be found in the not-too-distant future.

Leeds star Raphinha and Jarrod Bowen of West Ham are under consideration. They are regular performers for their respective sides and could achieve greater goalscoring output under Klopp.

Liverpool want Canadian superstar from Lille Liverpool have their sights on Canadian Jonathan David of Lille and are ready to spend €50m on the striker

Football Insider make a big claim over Liverpool’s interest in the two stars. They state the Reds are watching every single one of their performances, as they prepare to decide on which player to sign.

Pundit Paul Robinson has now given his verdict. “Raphinha would be the better option for Liverpool,” the former goalkeeper said.

“He’s the one. He would fit straight into that front three.

Where next for Anthony Martial? Five potential destinations for Man Utd star

Raphinha ‘not far off’ Liverpool pair

“Bowen would give them a bit more defensive quality but that’s not to say Raphinha is afraid to do the work. I think Bowen is better suited to the system West Ham play under David Moyes.

“Bowen is talented but Raphinha is one of the best players I have seen at Elland Road.

“The likes of Mane and [Diogo] Jota are top-level players. But I don’t think Raphinha is far off that.

“It will not be an easy deal to do though. It would cost Liverpool a lot. An expensive one.”

Reds face fight to complete either deal

Liverpool will not find it easy to sign either Raphinha or Bowen, however.

Raphinha believes he can achieve his career ambitions at Elland Road ‘without a doubt’. The Brazil international is a fan of Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and might stay in Yorkshire as a result.

Raphinha seems to be enjoying life at Leeds, boasting a record of seven goals from 15 appearances this season.

Bowen, meanwhile, is in line for a new West Ham contract. The Irons are aware of Liverpool’s interest in the 24-year-old and think they can push it back with fresh terms.

READ MORE: Liverpool cite surprise example after setting strict demands for likely January exit