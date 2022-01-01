A pundit has tipped Aston Villa to complete a shock move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

The 30-year-old has been at Anfield since July 2015. He has formed a deadly partnership with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in attack but his position is now under threat.

Diogo Jota is in terrific form, registering six goals in his last eight Premier League appearances. The Portugal international is threatening to replace Firmino in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

The manager admires Firmino’s ability to link up play, but it is clear that Jota’s output is way above that of his team-mate.

talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino thinks Firmino could swap Liverpool for Villa, with Steven Gerrard to play a big role in the move.

“I think Aston Villa will go for one big Liverpool player, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Firmino left and went to Villa,” he said.

“Managers love going back to clubs they’ve worked with and Danny Ings has not worked for Villa, in my opinion.

“Ollie Watkins needs a Firmino-type player to get the best out of him, and I think Gerrard is going to look for that type of player.

Liverpool shortlist Bukayo Saka as a summer target Reports suggest Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka would be willing to move to Liverpool, if the chance arose.

“When Gerrard is talking about exciting the Villa fans, they’re going big.

“I know people will be saying, ‘hang on, Klopp and Liverpool would never let him go’, but Firmino has been a sub way too often.

“Jota has taken his place at Liverpool and he might know there’s a possibility of getting someone.”

Firmino has made over 300 appearances for the Reds, scoring 93 goals. His record for the current campaign stands at six strikes in 15 games, after being held back by a hamstring injury.

From Van Dijk to Joelinton: Rating every Prem club’s record signing

Klopp to miss important Liverpool clash

Meanwhile, Klopp has tested positive for Covid and will miss the huge game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Liverpool will be without the influential German when they travel to Stamford Bridge at 16:30.

Klopp has mild symptoms, with assistant Pep Ljinders set to be in the dugout.

Klopp recently gave an update on his squad. The manager said: “We have three new Covid cases in the team, more in the staff.

“I’m not able to say (who has tested positive) because we still need to do a PCR. But you’ll see tomorrow on the team sheet, it’ll be clear.”

After the Chelsea clash, Liverpool will travel to Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final on Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Adama Traore deal on for Liverpool as crazy Wolves stance gifts Jurgen Klopp a golden chance