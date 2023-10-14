Liverpool to push through double Bundesliga deal as report names five huge targets Max Eberl could bring to Anfield

Liverpool are reportedly ready to fix their sights firmly on the Bundesliga market in 2024, amid claims that the man destined to become their new sporting director, Max Eberl, is targeting two quick signings and has his eyes on three others.

The Merseysiders had something of a frantic summer window rebuilding their midfield with four new players arriving to bolster the Merseysiders’ midfield. And in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Waturu Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, Jurgen Klopp will hope he has added a more dynamic mix of players with Liverpool having looked surprisingly stale in that area last season.

Indeed, with six players departing Merseyside, Klopp, alongside Jorg Schmadtke, has effectively reconstructed an entire area of their side. Despite that, there is a feeling that Liverpool’s rebuilding process is far from complete, with future targets – both in the winter window, or more likely next summer – already being pencilled in.

However, it remains uncertain if Schmadtke will be around at Anfield to play a further part in that team strengthening. Indeed, his appointment by Liverpool – who needed a quick fix with Julian Ward departing the sporting director role at the end of last season after just 12 months in the role – was only ever meant on a temporary basis.

To that end, Schmadtke reportedly only agreed a one-year arrangement at Anfield designed to help them navigate the summer transfer window in the first instance.

And with Liverpool hunting a permanent replacement for Ward, and someone who can continue the fine work done by his predecessor in Michael Edwards, Eberl has found himself strongly linked with the Merseysiders.

Liverpool set sights on Piero Hincapie signing

Indeed, the 50-year-old has recently left a similar role with RB Leipzig, who helped the Bundesliga outfit negotiate the £77m sale of Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City over the summer and Christopher Nkunku’s sale to Chelsea.

Rated as one of the best around, it was reported on Friday that Liverpool are keen to beat Bayern Munich to the appointment of Eberl and as a long-term answer in their hunt for a sporting director.

To that end, and should he get the job, it is reported that Eberl will be tasked with helping Liverpool push through the signings of two top Bundesliga targets in 2024.

First up, the Reds are reportedly determined to prise Piero Hincapie to the club from Bayer Leverkusen. The Ecuador defender is rated as one of the best around, and was recently rewarded with a bumper new deal by the Bundesliga side.

His signing is likely to set his suitors back a minimum of €60m (£52m) – a fee that is unlikely to scare Liverpool off. However, competition for the 21-year-old is likely to be tough, which is where Eberl’s expertise come could into practice.

Another top target for the Reds is reportedly Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone, with Klopp still in the market for another defensive midfielder.

Kone figured high on Liverpool’s summer wishlist before an injury sustained in the European Under-21 Championships, together with Gladbach’s high asking price, forced Klopp to look elsewhere.

But the €50m (£43m) rated star remains a player very much of interest to Klopp and a fresh move has not been ruled out in the January window.

Liverpool have eyes on three other Bundesliga stars

However, they are far from the only Bundesliga stars being linked with a move to Anfield. And the Daily Express claims the Reds are reportedly tracking three other players ahead of the 2024 windows.

First up is an alternative to Hincapie in the form of Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

The 20-year-old moved to Leipzig over the summer from Lyon, costing a fee of €34m (£29m). His impressive form in Germany has seen the player earn a first call-up by his country as a replacement for the injured Axel Disasi.

Now Lukeba’s form is attracting admiring glances from Liverpool with the player seen as a perfect answer in Klopp’s hunt for a left-sided centre-half and if they cannot get a deal done for Hincapie.

In addition, Liverpool are also being credited with an interest in Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen, with the Dutchman a possible long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian superstar continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and, were the move to happen, Liverpool would need a high-calibre replacement. That’s where Malen could come, with the 24-year-old netting 24 times in 77 appearances since his move to Germany from PSV Eindhoven.

His signing would not come cheap, but then if Salah were to depart, it is likely his suitors Al-Ittihad will likely spend big and seriously boost Liverpool’s finances in the process.

And finally, the Reds are also reportedly tracking another Monchengladbach star in Joe Scally.

The American, still just 20, is earning himself a fine reputation as one of the game’s upcoming right-backs. A move by Liverpool could not only give the Reds cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but also allow the option for him to covert fully towards his metamorphosis into a creative central midfielder.

