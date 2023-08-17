Quadruple Liverpool transfer move explodes into life as Klopp eyes dynamic attacker and two more midfielders after Endo

Liverpool are looking to make a series of late summer transfer splurges with as many as four new players potentially signing for the Reds before the window closes on September 1.

The Merseysiders have endured a frustrating summer market so far despite making quality additions in the form of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Indeed, several departures from their midfield have left Jurgen Klopp light on numbers and scrambling around somewhat to bring in reinforcements.

His frustration will have multiplied in recent days, having seen sizeable bids for two top targets in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia ultimately count for nothing. The Reds were willing to smash the British transfer record for the Ecuadorian star, only to see Chelsea beat them to an astonishing £115m deal.

But that paled into insignificance over the failure to land Lavia, whom they had tracked for several weeks only to ultimately see Chelsea also hijack that deal too. To that end, the reasons why a bemused Lavia spurned the Reds to join the Blues was revealed in this article.

Liverpool cannot afford though to dwell on those misses for two long. The sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho compound a midfield shortfall already running low after the exits of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Arthur Melo.

As a result, a report on Wednesday suggested good news is just around the corner for Klopp with a deal for Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo closing in. The Japanese holding midfielder is to undergo a medical with the Reds on Thursday with a deal in the region of €18m done.

Agreeing personal terms with Endo should be no issue for the Reds, either, with the 30-year-old poised to become their third addition of the summer.

However, he will be far from their last new addition with plans gathering pace for up to three more signings after him.

Klopp wants two more midfield signings for Liverpool

According to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp is hopeful of an explosive end to the transfer window. And with a deal for Endo rapidly reaching a conclusion, the Reds boss wants two other midfield additions this summer.

To that end, Klopp retains an interest in Joao Palhinha, though Fulham’s demands may prove too high, while both Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat are more realistic options.

However, the next man through the door may well come from within the Premier League amid interest in Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure.

He was identified on Wednesday as a major target for Klopp once again, amid claims a deal in excess of £50m is under discussion.

Furthermore, with the midfielder reportedly making clear he wants to make the move, there is a belief that his signing can quickly follow that of Endo.

Following his signing, Klopp will still hope to add one more, though much would depend on both finances and the demands of selling clubs. To that end, it appears unlikely Liverpool would be able to finance a move for Palhinha in addition to Doucoure.

But as the younger man – and with his ceiling yet to be reached – Liverpool see the Malian as the more favourable signing.

Deals for either Gravenberch or Amrabat, meanwhile, would likely cost a more modest €30m (£25m) and could potentially be pursued in addition to both Endo and Doucoure.

Liverpool target PSV sensation Johan Bakayoko

The Reds, meanwhile, are reportedly keeping an eye on PSV Eindhoven sensation Johan Bakayoko.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough campaign in the Eredivisie, scoring nine goals and contributing six assists from 39 appearances.

Already capped by Belgium at senior international level, his form has drawn admiring glances from the likes of PSG, who are looking to remodel their attack.

However, Football Insider reports that it is Liverpool who are the most keen on Bakayoko, amid heightening fears over Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian star has been strongly linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro-League, which already houses the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

To that end, reports claim Al-Ittihad are ready to offer Liverpool £60m for the 31-year-old star, who sits fifth on Liverpool’s all-time top scorers list.

Furthermore, with eye-watering wages worth £1.4m a week on the table for Salah, there appears a growing fear at Anfield that Salah could be ready to move on.

Were that to happen, Football Insider reports Liverpool have already earmarked Bakayoko as his would-be replacement. Like the Anfield icon, Bakayoko also operates as an inverted right-winger with many in the Netherlands already comparing his style to that of Salah.

Despite fears over Salah, Fabrizio Romano has played down claims he could quit, insisting the Egyptian remains committed to the Merseysiders.

Robbie Fowler, meanwhile, is also doing his level best to ensure Salah remains at Anfield.

