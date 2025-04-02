Liverpool have seen their hopes of signing Brighton duo Joao Pedro and Carlos Baleba hit the skids after it was claimed both players would command fees some distance higher than the current Reds transfer record – though Richard Hughes and Arne Slot do have another Premier League star in mind when it comes to bolstering their midfield.

The Merseysiders are riding high at the top of the Premier League and while their advantage was cut to nine points on Tuesday evening, they can restore that 12-point buffer with a win over derby rivals Everton at Anfield on Wednesday evening. And while Liverpool have seen their hopes of adding to their now very likely Premier League trophy fade – having recently lost the Carabao Cup final and suffered an early elimination from the Champions League at the hands of PSG – Slot can take great credit for an excellent first season at the helm.

The Dutchman’s achievements in guiding the Reds – barring any late and dramatic collapse – to the league title is all the more remarkable, given it’s been achieved by adding just one name – Federico Chiesa – to the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

However, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed big plans are afoot at Anfield this summer, with Slot promised a hefty transfer kitty and ahead of what sources have described as a ‘historic transfer window’ for Liverpool.

To that end, we understand the Reds could look to make as many as four or five key additions this summer.

And with both a new striker and midfielder on their radar, the Reds have been linked with moves for both Brighton stars Pedro and Baleba in recent months.

Both players have been in inspired form for the Seagulls this season, with Fabian Hurzeler’s side very much in the mix to bring Champions League football to the AMEX next season.

As a result, the Seagulls appear in no mood to part with either player cheaply. And according to talkSPORT, the Reds have been warned that deals for both players will set them back a combined £200m – or £100m apiece.

Liverpool warned off Brighton duo as midfield Plan B emerges

Deals for either star would cost the Reds a fee in excess of their current transfer record – currently set at the £85m spent to bring in Darwin Nunez from Benfica in summer 2022.

Indeed, while we understand Liverpool interest in signing the duo is genuine – our sources reported their interest in Baleba actually pre-dates his move to Brighton and can be traced back on our website to August 2023 – so too is Brighton’s desire to secure bumper pay-outs for their star turns if concrete interest does emerge.

Confirming the Seagulls’ stance, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey told Rousing the Kop: “Brighton know what they have in Joao Pedro and Carlos Baleba – nobody in England has a better track record of buying low and selling high.

“When Brighton say they want £100m, they should be believed.

“Liverpool know all about Pedro and Baleba, they appreciate them both. If Liverpool want a number six then Baleba is very high on that list.

“But I am not sure summer moves for Pedro or Baleba are at the forefront of their thinking. Alexander Isak is their first-choice striker target, whilst in midfield they do love how Gravenberch has played and also Curtis Jones’s progress.

“There is room for improvement, of course, but whether midfield is a priority – it doesn’t seem to be at this point, but they do keep check on the best options and Baleba is seen as one of those. They liked Baleba even before he moved to Brighton.”

If Baleba does prove too costly, Caught Offside on Wednesday reports that Liverpool could turn their attentions towards Joao Gomes, with the Brazilian enjoying an outstanding season with Wolves, despite their struggles on the wrong end of the table. Per their report, the Reds could tempt the Old Gold into his sale by ‘tabling a £40m offer’.

Meanwhile, while TEAMtalk sources can substantiate Bailey’s claims that Isak is the top target for Liverpool, The Athletic’s James Pearce has named the three big reasons why a deal is extremely difficult for the Reds to pull off and why they may need to walk away from the deal.

With Slot open to the idea of reinvigorating his attack, one man he won’t want to lose is Mo Salah, with talks over his future still ongoing .

To that end, it’s now claimed Real Madrid are ready to launch a move for the Egyptian if Vinicius Junior leaves, though TEAMtalk has analysed why such a deal is unlikely to happen.

Were Salah to leave, it would leave an enormous hole to fill, though our reporter Rudy Galetti has on Wednesday provided an update on a top LaLiga star being targeted by the Reds as a would-be replacement – and why they could have a golden chance to secure a deal.

Despite all that, reports on Tuesday claimed the 32-year-old is closing in on a new deal – and now has just one issue blocking his path towards a 100% agreement with the Reds.

