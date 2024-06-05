Liverpool are in a race against time to tie Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract amid serious interest from Real Madrid, per reports.

The 25-year-old is one of the Reds’ most important players and their new manager Arne Slot is desperate to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future.

His current contract only has just over 12 months remaining and even though talks over an extension have been ongoing for some time, an agreement is yet to be reached.

According to Football Insider, an agreement over fresh terms is ‘not close’ and the uncertainty has led to concern behind the scenes.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the Premier League’s most technically gifted players and reports suggest that Slot could move him into midfield next season.

Securing his future is one of the Dutch coach’s top priorities but if new terms aren’t agreed soon, Real Madrid could reportedly launch an offer for him.

The situation is not helped by the fact that Alexander-Arnold is away on international duty for England preparing for the Euros and talks are on hold until after the tournament.

Real Madrid tracking Liverpool star’s situation

Alexander-Arnold’s situation means that he could leave Anfield on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

He will also be allowed to talk to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement from January onwards, as things stand.

As mentioned, Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the dynamic full-back in recent months, with Carlo Ancelotti thought to be a big admirer of his.

The Spanish giants are keen to bring in a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who remains a key player but is past his peak at the age of 32.

It will be interesting to see if Madrid launch an offer for Alexander-Arnold this summer or hedge their bets and hope that he turns down a contract extension.

Liverpool are looking at securing the future of other players too and they have confirmed that backup goalkeeper Adrian has been offered a new one-year deal, amid uncertainty over the future of Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher.

As with Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk’s deal is set to expire in 2025, as well as their top talisman Mohamed Salah who continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

