Will Alexander-Arnold be wearing Liverpool or Real Madrid colours in 2025?

Rafa Benitez has outlined one on-pitch factor that should help Trent Alexander-Arnold decide between Liverpool and Real Madrid, while a report claims the LaLiga giant are finally stepping up their pursuit.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, is in the final six months of his contract at Anfield. Liverpool are attempting to tie their homegrown star down to new and improved terms, though he is also free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides if that’s his desire.

Real Madrid have made no secret of their intention to sign Alexander-Arnold which has become an obsession at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos even contacted Liverpool ahead of the January window to ascertain whether a cut-price mid-season transfer was possible. Liverpool, who remain in contention to lift several trophies, made it crystal clear Alexander-Arnold would not be sold in January.

But according to former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager, Rafa Benitez, it’s a new chapter in Spain that would be in Alexander-Arnold’s best interests.

Benitez pointed to the biggest strength in Alexander-Arnold’s game – his unmatched attacking prowess as a defender – as something that could be taken to even greater heights in the more offensive-minded Real Madrid set-up.

“He’s an offensive defender, and he’s playing as a midfielder sometimes,” began Benitez when speaking to Sky Sports.

“Real Madrid is an attacking team, they are the best team in Spain and they will [continue to] be the best team in Spain.

“Even if Barcelona or Atletico Madrid are doing well, Real Madrid still has the potential, so they will always be there.

“For an offensive defender in an offensive team you have more chances to make assists and to create situations in attack that will be good for him as a player.

“He’s doing that in Liverpool so it’s not a surprise, but with Real Madrid you can guarantee he will do that for years.

“If I as a Liverpool fan say he will stay it’s much better because he will give us something special.

“But if he goes, as a Real Madrid kid all my life, and also a fan in Spain, it will also be good for Real Madrid and for him.”

Real Madrid accelerate pre-contract agreement

According to the Telegraph, Real Madrid are stepping up their efforts to land the right-back via free agency.

And per the piece’s author, Mike McGrath, the signs are all pointing towards Alexander-Arnold taking his talents to Spain.

His chief reasoning is the Spanish giants’ ‘all-or-nothing’ transfer policy, which references both their plans to either splash out mega-money fees to land their top targets (such as Jude Bellingham) or wait to land their targets on a free (such as David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe).

In addition, McGrath stated that ‘more often than not’ Real land their targets in such situations.

Thirdly, he claimed there is a strong belief from Real officials that most footballers the world over would ‘jump at the chance’ of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Furthermore, the fact Real won’t have to pay a transfer fee also gives Los Blancos greater scope to offer an attractive salary, signing-on bonuses and add-ons which they believe will help to get a deal over the line.

The fifth reason the journalist offered surrounded the wall of silence coming from Alexander-Arnold’s camp and the fact he has made little to no noise in public about wanting to extend his Anfield deal. That silence has reinforced Real’s belief that the right-back wants to move.

And finally, McGrath claimed the fact that Dani Carvajal’s ACL injury – and subsequent lengthy absence – means Alexander-Arnold knows he will walk into the Real Madrid side unchallenged, thus giving the player a final incentive to make the switch.

Latest Liverpool news – Alexander Isak…

In other news, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Alexander Isak would welcome the chance to join Liverpool.

The Newcastle ace continues to be linked with a blockbuster move to Arsenal, though we’ve been told a switch to Anfield is of interest to the Swede.

Newcastle are desperately attempting to tie Isak down to a new and improved contract. Whether Isak pens fresh terms could hinge on Champions League qualification.

Isak wishes to play Champions League football every season and is seeking to challenge and win the game’s top honours.

A move to Arsenal or Liverpool would provide Isak with that platform and if forced to cash in, Newcastle will look to generate upwards of £120m.

Whether Liverpool make a bid for Isak could be tied to the future of Darwin Nunez. Per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool came close to selling the hit-and-miss Uruguayan to the Saudi Pro League last month.