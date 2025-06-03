Liverpool have made a move to bring Rafael Leao to Anfield, according to the Italian media, with the report also revealing the competition that Arne Slot faces to get a deal done for the AC Milan star.

Despite winning the Premier League title this season with ease, Liverpool are not resting on their laurels. The Merseyside club have already secured the services of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, while Milos Kerkez is also reported to be on his way to Anfield.

Liverpool are also trying to do a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, and a new name has now emerged on the Reds’ radar.

According to TMW, Liverpool have made contact to sign Leao from Milan in the summer transfer window.

Published in the morning on Tuesday, the report in the Italian news outlet noted: ‘In the last few hours, however, Liverpool has made an important survey.’

‘While it is true that on the left there are Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, at least one of the two can be used as a centre forward,’ notes TMW.

“Almost certainly at least one player, if not two, will be inserted into the Reds’ attack.”

TMW has added that Milan have no intention of selling Leao, who was described as “absolutely devastating” by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on CBS Sports in April 2023.

However, an offer of €130million (£109.3m, $148m) could change Milan’s stance on the 25-year-old Portugal international left-back.

Leao scored 12 goals and gave 13 assists in 50 appearances for the Rossoneri this past season.

Liverpool face competition for Rafael Leao

Leao is one of the best wingers in Europe, and given that he is still only 25 years of age, the Portuguese ace can still get better.

There is no surprise that Liverpool are not the only club that are keen on the Milan ace.

According to TMW, Bayern Munich are very interested in Leao and have already had a meeting over a summer move.

There are also as many as three clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are all interested in Leao, who has been at Milan since 2019 when he joined from Lille.

Latest Liverpool news: Kelleher revelation, Arne Slot chat

Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed why he decided to leave Liverpool for Brentford.

The Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper has joined the Bees from the Reds on a five-year contract, with the London club having the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

One of Liverpool’s most important players has agreed a deal with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, trusted journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Liverpool manager Slot has held talks with one of the best young players in Europe.

