Liverpool approach ‘superstar’ winger as shock Man City deal eyed

Liverpool have established contact with a deadly Serie A forward, according to a report, while the Reds are also keen on a surprise signing from Manchester City.

Liverpool will strongly enter the winger market this summer as they look to find Mohamed Salah’s replacement on the right flank. We revealed on April 15 that Liverpool are planning on signing a second forward after learning Hugo Ekitike will be out for six to nine months with an Achilles injury.

In addition to a new right winger, Liverpool aim to bring in a versatile attacker who can play off the left or centrally. We understand Anthony Gordon is a strong contender, while AC Milan’s Rafael Leao has also been thrown into the mix…

New Liverpool link

Liverpool are ‘keeping tabs’ on Leao and have begun ‘exploring’ a possible move for the Portugal international, the Daily Mail report.

Liverpool are ‘making enquiries’ with Leao’s camp and have learned Milan would be open to selling him for a reasonable price of £60m this summer.

Considering Milan previously quoted interested clubs at well over £100m, £60m would be good value for money.

Goal have called Leao a ‘superstar’ in Serie A as he has managed 80 goals and 65 assists in 287 games for the Rossoneri. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, has labelled Leao a ‘magic’ forward and ‘one of the best players in the world’.

Liverpool will face competition for the 26-year-old, as the report adds that Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all tracking his situation, too.

All four clubs would like to sign Leao before the World Cup, so his price tag does not skyrocket.

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Shock target

A more surprising name on Liverpool’s radar is Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

Few deals get done between Liverpool and City, particularly since they have been title rivals in recent years, but that may change in the summer.

Alisson has agreed terms with Juventus as the Italian giants look to sign him a year before his Liverpool deal expires.

Goal claim Liverpool have ‘declared interest’ in Trafford as a possible replacement for the Anfield icon, and have been joined by Chelsea in doing so.

The Englishman returned to City for £30m last summer but has been left frustrated by his lack of starts. Just a month after his move, Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived and usurped him as City No 1.

Trafford could be a great option to rival Giorgi Mamardashvili at Liverpool. But whether City would sanction such a deal remains to be seen.

Transfer U-turn

Liverpool have previously looked into signing another right-back amid concerns over the fitness issues plaguing Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

Denzel Dumfries has long been linked, while Liverpool failed to sign Lutsharel Geertruida in January.

However, The Athletic report that the Reds have decided against such a move this summer.

Instead, owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will prioritise the arrivals of two new wingers, a left-back, a central midfielder and a goalkeeper.

That is despite Frimpong having been blasted by a former Liverpool star.