Liverpool are strongly considering a move for Hugo Ekitike this summer, though face competition from three Premier League rivals and with sources having revealed to TEAMtalk the Eintracht Frankfurt striker’s stance on moving to the Premier League.

The Reds are keen to bring in a new centre-forward this summer amid uncertainty surrounding Darwin Nunez and the 22-year-old is one of several under consideration by sporting director Richard Hughes.

The dream target for Liverpool is Alexander Isak but Newcastle’s sky-high valuation north of £150m could make a move impossible this summer, forcing Arne Slot’s side to look at alternatives.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are indeed one of several Premier League sides to have looked at Ekitike and are evaluating him as a potential target and having watched him score for his side in their recent 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League quarter-final first leg.

With the player seen as a significantly cheaper option than Isak, Liverpool scouts will also be present when the Bundesliga look to complete the job in the second leg on Thursday.

The 22-year-old has had a tumultuous football career so far but has flourished since his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Frankfurt last summer, notching 21 goals for the German side this term.

Sources state that Liverpool and three other Premier League clubs have made checks on Ekitike in recent weeks, and the striker is very interested in a move to England.

Frankfurt are in a strong negotiating position given Ekitike is under contract until 2029 and we understand it could take £70m to land him this summer. Should a club match this valuation, it would be the second-most lucrative sale in Frankfurt’s history, after Randal Kolo Muani.

FOUR Premier League clubs keen on Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool are not alone in their admiration of Ekitike. Sources say that Arsenal are also looking at his situation ahead of the summer.

Similar to Liverpool, Arsenal have eyes for Isak but the cost may be too big a barrier. They are keen on Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres as another potential alternative to Isak, who will be available for less than his £83m release clause.

Manchester United also hold serious interest in Ekitike but their main focus for now is on Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.

As reported, Man Utd and Chelsea are going head-to-head in the race for Delap, with both clubs making new approaches for the forward in recent days.

Delap will be available for £30m if Ipswich are relegated due to a release clause in his contract – a bargain fee for a player of his quality and potential.

Should Man Utd miss out on Delap they could turn to Ekitike as an alternative and the same goes for Chelsea, who are also admirers of the Frenchman.

However, the Red Devils are in a tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation and player sales will be required before they can match Ekitike’s £70m price tag.

With the four Premier League giants all prioritising striker signings this summer we could see any of the quartet move for Ekitike as the dominoes fall into place.

TIMELINE: The rise of Hugo Ekitike

By Samuel Bannister

July 12, 2020: Signs his first professional contract with Reims after developing in the academy and playing for the B team.

October 17, 2020: Makes his first-team debut for Reims in a Ligue 1 loss to Lorient.

January 29, 2021: Moves on loan for the rest of the season to Vejle Boldklub in the Danish Superliga, where he goes on to score three goals in 11 games.

September 12, 2021: Scores his first senior goal for Reims in a win over Rennes.

January 31, 2022: Turns down a move to Newcastle United despite Reims accepting a bid by the Premier League side.

May 21, 2022: Closes out the season by scoring his 10th goal of the campaign for Reims.

July 16, 2022: Joins Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, after a total of 11 goals in 26 games for Reims.

August 6, 2022: Comes on against Clermont to make his PSG debut.

October 1, 2022: Makes his first start for PSG in a win over Nice.

October 11, 2022: Plays in the Champions League for the first time, appearing as a substitute against Benfica.

November 13, 2022: Scores his first goal for PSG against Auxerre.

May 27, 2023: Becomes a Ligue 1 champion with PSG.

February 1, 2024: Moves to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan with an option to buy, after only playing once for PSG in the first half of the season.

February 3, 2024: Makes his Eintracht debut as a substitute against FC Koln.

April 19, 2024: Scores his first goal for Eintracht in a win against Augsburg, starting a run of three consecutive Bundesliga apps with a goal.

April 26, 2024: Makes his move to Frankfurt permanent, thus ending his PSG career for good with just four goals from 33 games behind him.

August 19, 2024: Marks his first appearance of the new season with a brace in the cup against Eintracht Braunschweig.

September 26, 2024: Scores his first European goal in a Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen, also providing an assist and matching his goal tally already from the previous season.

December 1, 2024: Reaches double figures of goals for the season within 18 games.

January 26, 2025: Extends his scoring streak to four games in a row with a brace against Hoffenheim.

March 21, 2025: Scores a hat-trick against England’s U21s for France U21.

In their first attack of the game, Frankfurt take the lead over Spurs thanks to Ekitike 😮‍💨 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/gBbX3tadbe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025: Reaches the tally of 20 goals in all competitions for the 2024-25 season by scoring against Spurs.

