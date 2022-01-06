Liverpool have received a mixed double update over a transfer for striker Randal Kolo Muani after he reportedly rejected Newcastle and Marseille.

Speculation linking the Reds with a new addition in attack has ramped up in recent days. Midfield has previously looked the key area where manager Jurgen Klopp would make alterations.

However, newspaper reports on Thursday claimed that Liverpool are close to a deal for Porto’s Luis Diaz. Indeed, the Anfield club will supposedly pay close to £60million for the Colombia international.

German newspaper Bild claimed elsewhere on Thursday that Muani is also a target.

The Nantes striker is into the final six months of his contract. The Frenchman will therefore be available as a free agent in the summer unless he agrees an extension before then.

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Newcastle have made an initial approach for Muani. However, the striker has rejected the Magpies’ advances.

Ligue 1 side Marseille have also shown interest but, again, Muani does not want to move there.

While that would present a boost for Liverpool’s chances of signing him, Hawkins adds that Eintracht Frankfurt are closing in on signing the 23-year-old.

Luis Diaz ready for £60m Liverpool move Luis Diaz is set to move to Liverpool this January to replace Salah and Mane whilst they’re at the African cup of nations

Bild noted Frankfurt’s interest in its report and Hawkins adds that another Bundesliga club are looking to hijack the deal.

In any case, though, the journalist adds that Muani has ‘no shortage of suitors’.

He rose through the ranks at Nantes after initially moving there in 2015. Following a loan spell with US Boulogne elsewhere in France in the 2019/20 season, Muani has impressed.

He returned nine goals and eight assists in Ligue 1 last season, when he missed only one match.

This term, meanwhile, he has contributed directly to 10 Ligue 1 goals in 18 games.

Newcastle could sign Liverpool star

While neither Newcastle or Liverpool may end up signing Muani, the Magpies could raid the Reds for Divock Origi.

The Belgian striker, despite enjoying some standout moments for Liverpool, has largely struggled for chances.

His current contract, signed after his 2019 Champions League heroics, runs out this summer. Klopp’s side do have the option to extend the terms by a year, but that is based on his performances for the rest of this season.

And Newcastle, who are looking for a striker to come in and offset their Callum Wilson injury blow, have registered interest in Origi.