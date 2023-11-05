Rangers line up long-serving Liverpool man as candidate to fill next priority role

Liverpool academy manager Alex Inglethorpe has become a candidate to become the next director of football at Rangers, according to a report.

It has been all change at Rangers in 2023, with previous director of football Ross Wilson leaving back in April. Furthermore, after a shaky start to the 2023-24 season, manager Michael Beale was sacked and replaced by Philippe Clement.

Now, Rangers have turned their attention back to installing a new sporting director. TEAMtalk explained a couple of weeks ago about how a decision was due on that front fairly soon.

In an update from The Sun, it has emerged that Inglethorpe is in the frame as someone who could fill the Rangers vacancy.

Inglethorpe has been employed by Liverpool since November 2012, when he left Tottenham Hotspur to become the manager of their under-21s.

Then, from August 2014 onwards, Inglethorpe’s role at Liverpool has been the academy manager, overseeing the whole environment in which young players develop at the club.

Now, Rangers appear to be internally discussing the 51-year-old for another off-the-field role, in which he would be tasked with overseeing their transfer policy and being responsible for other key decisions.

Liverpool chief targeted after aborted Brighton plan

Inglethorpe has emerged as an alternative to Sam Jewell, who was under consideration by Rangers but chose to remain with Brighton, where he serves as the head of scouting.

A sporting director role would be new territory for Inglethorpe, who came from more of a coaching background as a UEFA Pro Licence holder. He even had a spell as Exeter City manager between 2004 and 2006 before his move to Tottenham.

Inglethorpe still has a contract with Liverpool that is due to last until the end of next season. The headline on The Sun‘s report describes him as being ‘in-demand’ – although it is not clear if that is just referring to Rangers or he is on the radar of any other clubs.

