Ranking eight next clubs for Mo Salah to join after Liverpool feud

Despite signing a two-year contract earlier this year, Mohamed Salah now faces an uncertain future at Liverpool following his explosive interview.

Salah was the PFA Player of the Year last season but has struggled to reach those heights in 2025/26 and launched an unprecedented tirade against the club after being named on the bench for the third consecutive match.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far, I am on the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise,” he said after the 3-3 draw with Leeds.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

He has since been left out of the squad to face Inter in the Champions League and Saturday’s match against Brighton could potentially be his last for the Reds.

We’ve ranked eight potential destinations for the Liverpool winger, from least likely to most likely.

8. Barcelona

Salah has previously suggested he would be interested in a move to LaLiga and Barcelona are among the favourites the win the Champions League this season.

But he has become unhappy at Liverpool after being named on the bench for three successive games and a move to Camp Nou wouldn’t bring guaranteed game time.

They already boast one of the finest right-wingers in the world in Lamine Yamal and are instead focusing on the opposite flank as they are yet to make a decision on Marcus Rashford’s future.

The current LaLiga leaders also have well-documented financial issues and would struggle to sanction a move for Salah in the January transfer window.

Liverpool would still demand a big transfer fee for the Egypt international, who is currently earning a base salary of £400,000 per week and won’t want to take a pay cut.

7. Paris Saint-Germain

Salah has a close personal friendship with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and they have previously tried to sign the Egypt international.

But the Ligue 1 side have changed their transfer strategy in recent years, moving away from the pursuit of marquee signings in favour of building around emerging talent.

“There are a lot of rumours about players, but we are very clear,” Al-Khelaifi said last year following reports that they had held talks with Salah.

“We have one of the youngest teams in Europe, if not the youngest, with an average age of 22.5 years. We’re building a team for the future with our amazing coach.

“We have a long-term plan with this team and coach. Our players are united, and it’s a fantastic group with a great atmosphere. In my opinion, we have the best coach in the world right now. He’s building a project for the future.”

6. Real Madrid

Alongside Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are the other European heavyweight to have a long-standing interest in Salah.

A move to the Bernabeu would see the Egypt international reunite with Trent Alexander-Arnold after the right-back joined Madrid in an £8.4million deal in the summer.

They formed a brilliant partnership on the right wing and Salah gave him a farewell message, writing on X: “It’s been a pleasure sharing a special friendship with you and playing alongside you.

“I wish you the best and I am sure we will meet again.”

Unlike Barcelona, Madrid are lacking a natural right winger and manager Xabi Alonso has used Federico Valverde in that position in recent weeks.

Reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – suggest that a swap deal including Rodrygo is potentially on the cards.

But that feels unlikely as Rodrygo is nine years younger than Salah and Madrid are also looking to build their team around a core of talented young players.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

5. Galatasaray

Galatasaray have built a star-studded squad in the last 12 months, signing Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan on free transfers while also paying a club record £64.8million for Victor Osimhen.

They are currently top of the Turkish Super Lig and have also produced some impressive performances in the Champions League this season, including a 1-0 home win over Liverpool.

Reports in Turkey state that during the game, Salah was ‘particularly impressed with the atmosphere’ at the stadium and spoke to Gundogan about it.

They could now look to make Rams Park his new home and are reportedly willing to offer him a lucrative contract to make the switch in the January transfer window.

The move could allow the winger to continue playing in the Champions League, but it remains to be seen if Galatasaray can finance another big-money signing after Osimhen.

4. Chicago Fire

Following Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami, Major League Soccer has seen a significant increase in popularity and viewership.

A number of other clubs in America are looking for their own marquee signing, and Chicago Fire reportedly made an attempt to sign Salah before he re-signed with Liverpool in April.

They are backed by wealthy owner Joe Mansueto and recently tried to sign Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne on free transfers, although they both decided to move elsewhere.

The MLS side still have room to add another Designated Player to join current stars Jonathan Bamba and Hugo Cuypers, and could now reignite their interest in Salah.

But their current transfer record is the £10.5million they spent to sign Cuypers from Genk in February 2024 and Liverpool would demand a much bigger fee to sell Salah.

3. San Diego FC

If Salah does decide to move to America, San Diego FC are another potential option after the 2025 expansion team topped the Western Conference this year.

They are owned by Mohamed Mansour, a British-Egyptian businessman who would undoubtedly love to sign the 33-year-old in the January transfer window.

Hirving Lozano was their first Designated Player and has since been joined by Anders Dreyer but signing Salah would be a game-changer for the club.

“We’re always looking to improve,” Mansour said. “We will do whatever it takes as owners to support the San Diego Football Club.”

2. Al-Hilal

The Saudi Pro League has long been mooted as a possible destination for Salah, who held talks with their officials before signing his contract extension at Liverpool.

“It was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn’t renewed with Liverpool it would have happened,” he admitted. “My relations with SPL officials are very good, we talked a lot, and the negotiations were serious.”

Al-Hilal are one of the sides backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and are reportedly able to offer Salah an incredible contract offer worth around £150million-per-year.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are currently second in the Saudi Pro League and new signings in the January transfer window would help bolster their squad as they try to overtake Al Nassr.

A move to Al-Hilal would also see Salah reunite with former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, who made the switch in the summer and had a good relationship with the Egypt international.

“Who do I most like to play with? It was [Roberto] Firmino,” Salah said in December 2024. “Now I feel like I generally like playing with Nunez. A lot of people don’t like him but I like playing with him.”

1. Al Ittihad

Al Ittihad have been trying to secure Salah’s signature for over two years and their £150million bid was rejected by Liverpool in the summer of 2023.

TEAMtalk understands that they remain the most likely landing spot for Salah, and their relatively poor start to the season has emphasised their need for new signings.

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions have mustered a limp title defence, boasting 14 points from their first nine games in the 2025/26 campaign.

He would get to reunite with former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho at the Jeddah-based outfit, while also playing alongside the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Moussa Diaby.

