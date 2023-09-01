Ranking every player Liverpool have signed on transfer deadline day: Chelsea deal sixth, Jurgen Klopp signing first

While Liverpool have made some great signings in the Premier League era, they have often lived to regret their deadline-day purchases.

The Reds are reportedly exploring potential late moves for RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan and Lyon winger Rayan Cherki before the window shuts this summer.

We’ve looked at the 13 players Liverpool have previously signed on transfer deadline day and ranked them from worst to best.

Note: we’ve only included deals from the summer transfer windows and not the January transfer windows. Apologies to Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll.

13. Vitor Flora

One of three deadline day signings in 2008, Flora arrived in Merseyside as a relatively unknown quantity from Brazilian outfit Botafogo.

The striker scored just two goals in 10 appearances for Liverpool’s reserves and was released by the club at the end of the 2009/10 season.

12. Peter Gulacsi

After being a key part of the treble-winning reserve team of 2007/08, Gulasci’s loan spell at Liverpool was turned into a permanent deal on deadline day.

While the goalkeeper was named in the senior match-day squad on 52 occasions, he never actually got on the pitch for the Reds.

Gulasci had loan spells at Hereford United, Tranmere Rovers and Hull City before joining Red Bull Salzburg on a permanent deal in 2013.

“I have the best memories,” the current RB Leipzig No.1 said when reflecting on his time at Liverpool. “Just being at a fantastic club with unbelievably good players was a great experience.

“Every training felt like a game, nobody wanted to lose. As a young goalkeeper, you had to be 100 per cent all the time.”

11. Arthur Melo

After Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury in August 2022, Liverpool dipped into the transfer market and signed Arthur from Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

The Brazil international endured an injury-plagued season in 2022/23 and his Liverpool career amounted to a total of just 13 minutes.

Unsurprising, Liverpool decided against triggering the £32.4million option-to-buy clause.

10. Tiago Ilori

Liverpool fought off competition from Monaco, Tottenham, Napoli and Valencia to sign Ilori from Sporting in a £7million deal in 2013.

But the English-born Portuguese defender never appeared in the Premier League and all three of his Liverpool appearances came in the FA Cup.

He had loan spells at Granada, Bordeaux and Aston Villa before joining Championship side Reading for £3.75million in January 2017.

9. Marcelo Pitaluga

Pitaluga arrived from Fluminense in the summer of 2020 on the recommendation of Alisson Becker and Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.

The goalkeeper, who won the Under-17 World Cup with Brazil in November 2019, has impressed for Liverpool’s Under-18s and Under-21s but is yet to play for the first team.

He spent the 2022/23 season on loan at non-league side Macclesfield and recently made just seven appearances during a difficult loan spell at Irish side St Patrick’s Athletic.

8. Paul Konchesky

Having worked with Konchesky at Fulham, Roy Hodgson brought the left-back to Liverpool on transfer deadline day in 2010.

“I knew it was happening but it was dragging on and on,” Konchesky told Planet Football. “I wasn’t allowed to leave until Fulham got another left-sided player to replace me.

“It was getting closer and closer to the end of the window. In your mind, you want to go because Liverpool have come knocking on the door, but then you’re thinking it’s not going to happen, you’ve got to go back and you’re going to be disappointed.

“It happened on the last day [of the transfer window]. I got told I could go up to Liverpool, do my medical and sign that day. It’s a nerve-wracking time. As a player you just want it done. It seems the more you want it done the more it drags on.”

The former England international made just 18 appearances for the Reds and fell out of favour after Kenny Dalglish replaced Hodgson in the Anfield dugout.

He spent the second half of the 2010/11 season on loan at Nottingham Forest before completing a permanent move to Leicester City.

7. Damien Plessis

A Lyon academy graduate, Plessis moved to Liverpool at the age of 19 in the summer of 2007 and initially played for their reserves.

The defensive midfielder made his senior debut in a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in April 2008 and impressed against the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Gilberto Silva.

But he failed to build on that promising start, making just seven more appearances for the club before signing for Panathinaikos in 2010.

6. Victor Moses

After being deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, Moses joined Liverpool on a season-long loan deal in 2013.

He hit the ground running with a goal against Swansea City on his debut but that proved to be his only Premier League goal for the Reds.

Raheem Sterling’s emergence in 2013/14 also saw the former Nigeria international fall out of favour, restricting him to just 22 appearances in all competitions.

5. Ryan Gravenberch

The last signing of the Jurgen Klopp era, Gravenberch joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2023 in a deal worth an initial £34.25million.

He endured a difficult debut season at Anfield and made just 14 starts in the Premier League as he struggled to adapt to the intensity of English football.

But the Netherlands international has found a new role under Arne Slot, who has deployed him as a No.6 at the start of the 2024/25 season.

“I think he has the attributes to play there,” Slot said. “He has to develop in that position, that’s also clear, but he’s comfortable with the ball, he can run, he can keep running.”

4. Albert Riera

Riera arrived from Espanyol for £8million in the summer of 2008 and enjoyed a promising debut campaign, helping Liverpool finish second in the Premier League.

But his relationship with manager Rafa Benitez deteriorated in the 2009/10 season, and he was suspended and fined for criticising his man-management.

Despite Benitez being replaced by Roy Hodgson in the dugout, the winger still completed a £3.3million move to Greek side Olympiacos in 2010.

3. Craig Bellamy

Having originally played for Liverpool in the 2006/07 season, Bellamy returned to the Reds on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2011.

He was a peripheral squad player during his second stint at Anfield but did score against City to book Liverpool’s place in the 2012 League Cup final, which they won on penalties against Cardiff City.

The former Wales international also started in the 2012 FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea before joining boyhood club Cardiff on a free transfer.

As it's his birthday, let's throw it back to this Craig Bellamy Semi-Final goal in 2012! 🤩#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/9jYPGFDwdX — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) July 13, 2022

2. Mamadou Sakho

Alongside Ilori and Moses, Sakho also moved to Merseyside on deadline day in 2013 after Liverpool paid Paris Saint-Germain £18million for his signature.

The centre-back impressed in 2013/14 as Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League title and also played a key role in their run to the Europa League final in 2016.

But he eventually fell out of favour under Klopp and a string of disciplinary issues culminated in his £26million move to Crystal Palace in 2017.

1. Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain

After refusing to sign a contract extension at Arsenal, Oxlade-Chamberlain completed a £35million move to Liverpool in 2017.

The midfielder made a brilliant start to his Anfield career but suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in April 2018, leaving him sidelined for a total of 293 days.

He returned in time to pick up a Champions League winner’s medal in 2019 and then won the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League in 2019/20.

The England international struggled for opportunities during his final few years at Liverpool and was released at the end of the 2022/23 season.

