Alexander Isak next: Ranking the last five players Liverpool have signed from Newcastle United

We’ve taken a look at the last five players to join Liverpool from Newcastle, ranking them from worst to best.

5. Andy Carroll

Year: 2011

Transfer fee: £35m

After Fernando Torres completed a £50million move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day in January 2011, Liverpool approached Newcastle for Carroll.

The then-21-year-old was regarded as one of England’s best young players, having registered 11 goals and seven assists in 19 Premier League games for the Magpies that season.

Liverpool forked out a then-club-record £35million for the striker and the deal also made him the most expensive British footballer ever at the time.

While Newcastle claimed Carroll had submitted a transfer request, he accused Newcastle chiefs of forcing him out of his boyhood club.

“In fact, I wanted to stay, but from the moment Liverpool made this incredible offer, on the last day of the transfer window, I found myself, without really understanding why, in a helicopter,” he said.

“As I was injured, I remember thinking, ‘I hope I fail the medical exam’.”

He passed the medical but failed to justify his price tag at Anfield, scoring just 11 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions.

Happy Birthday, Andy Carroll 🎉 Signed from Newcastle United in 2011, the striker scored 1⃣1⃣ goals and assisted 4⃣ times in 58 #LFC appearances

4. Jose Enrique

Year: 2011

Transfer fee: £6m

After criticising Newcastle’s transfer activity on Twitter, Enrique followed in Carroll’s footsteps and joined Liverpool in a £6million deal in the summer of 2011.

“It was a mistake,” he said when reflecting on the tweet. “You have to remember I was only 25, still a kid when it comes to being a footballer. But I also said it because I was really angry; I was so mad. The club was selling our best players and I felt they were breaking up a team that could have done special things.

“I had the chance to go to a club who wanted to better themselves. My heart told me to stay but, in my head, I felt Newcastle United did not share the same ambition.

“Leaving wasn’t about money. It was about the fact Liverpool were ambitious. They had that vision. Newcastle seemed more interested in selling their best players than trying to do well on the pitch.”

The left-back made 43 appearances in all competitions in his debut season and helped the Reds lift the League Cup and reach the FA Cup final.

But his first return to St. James’ Park resulted in a 2-0 defeat and the defender had to go in goal for the final 13 minutes after Pepe Reina got sent off.

A serious knee injury limited him to just 21 appearances during his final three seasons on Merseyside, and he was released at the end of the 2015/16 campaign.

3. Dietmar Hamann

Year: 1999

Transfer fee: £8m

Having joined Newcastle from Bayern Munich in 1998, Hamann spent just one season at St James’ Park before moving to Liverpool in an £8million deal.

“It was an opportunity I liked to take up,” he said. “These things never feel good because I had a great time and the way they welcomed me at Newcastle was second to none. At the same time, we had good players, but we weren’t the best team we could have been.”

He quickly made himself an integral part of the Liverpool midfield and his defensive qualities allowed the likes of Steven Gerrard to focus on the attacking side of their game.

The former Germany international won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup in 2000/01 and also assisted Michael Owen in their 2-0 win over Manchester United in the 2003 League Cup final.

In the 2005 Champions League final, Hamann was brought on at half-time with Liverpool trailing 3-0 to AC Milan and helped inspire an incredible comeback. He then took Liverpool’s first penalty in the shootout and, despite having a broken foot, scored to put them 1-0 up.

His 280th and final appearance in a Red shirt saw him lift his second FA Cup after producing a similar performance against West Ham United in the 2006 final.

2. Peter Beardsley

Year: 1987

Transfer fee: £1.9m

A boyhood Newcastle fan, Beardsley was released by the club as a teenager but returned to Tyneside in 1983 and established himself as one of the best players in England.

Using the money from Ian Rush’s move to Juventus, Liverpool parted with a then British record transfer fee of £1.9million to secure his services in 1987. The deal also made him Liverpool’s first seven-figure signing.

“Newcastle called me to tell me they’d received the offer,” he said. “Willie McFaul, the manager, told me that unless I agreed to sign a new three-year contract with Newcastle, the club wanted me to go.

“I would have been happy to stay if the club had been ambitious and was intending to strengthen the team but there was no indication that Willie McFaul had any plans in that direction.”

He arrived at Anfield and became part of a famous Reds frontline alongside John Aldridge and John Barnes, which helped the Reds to two league titles and an FA Cup.

The forward also hit double figures for both goals and assists in each of his four seasons at Anfield, totalling 59 goals and 47 assists in 173 appearances in all competitions.

He was sold to Everton in 1991 and spent two years with the Toffees before returning to St James’ Park for a third stint with Newcastle.

Peter Beardsley with that absolutely outstanding goal vs Everton in the FA Cup at Goodison..yeah that one.

Superb goal & pleased I've just stumbled across it with the right commentary too! #LFC

1. Georginio Wijnaldum

Year: 2016

Transfer fee: £25m

Despite being relegated with Newcastle in the 2015/16 season, Wijnaldum did enough to impress Jurgen Klopp and earn a £25million move to Liverpool.

He played a crucial role in helping Liverpool lift the Champions League in 2019, coming off the bench at half-time to score two goals in as many minutes in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona.

The midfielder – who was renowned for his tireless work rate – also lifted the Premier League title, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019/20.

He left on a free transfer at the end of the 2020/21 season but received a guard of honour and a commemorative plaque on his 237th and final appearance for the club.

“Gini Wijnaldum. An LFC legend now and forever,” Klopp said. “What this person – this wonderful, joyful, selfless person – has done for our team I cannot sum in words. He is the architect of our success.

“We’ve built this Liverpool on his legs, lungs, brain and his huge, beautiful heart. If he goes, he does so knowing we as his teammates are eternally grateful for having this special human being come into our lives. I love him and he’ll always be family.”

