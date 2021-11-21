Liverpool are making ‘regular checks’ on a Leeds United trio that includes Raphinha, though the Brazilian has been told why an Anfield move may end up being a nightmare despite it being a “massive draw for him”.

Raphinha has quickly developed a reputation for being one of the Premier League’s most feared wingers. While he may not yet be matching the goals output of the likes of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, few could argue he isn’t equally as important to Leeds as that pair are to Liverpool.

The Whites have struggled in the early stages this season. If their poor form isn’t quickly arrested, they could be staring down the barrel of a relegation dogfight.

That is a far cry from the Champions League aspirations Raphinha recently revealed he held.

During the international break, the Brazil international said: “I am very happy at Leeds and hopefully we can play the Champions League.”

Those European ambitions may only be capable of being achieved via the aid of a transfer. Liverpool, more than most, have drawn particularly strong links with the forward.

However, speaking to online outlet Football Insider, former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has warned Raphinha that an Anfield move may end up becoming a nightmare.

Campbell admitted joining Liverpool would be a “massive draw” for Raphinha. However, he stressed simply attaining regular starts with Mane, Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota already on the books may be beyond him.

“I’m sure he won’t want to go anywhere as an impact sub,” said Campbell.

“Liverpool is a massive draw for him, of course it is. But, he is playing every week at Leeds. That is always the problem when you are a club like a Liverpool.

“It’s hard to keep all of these players happy if they are not playing regularly. They’ve got four players at the top end of the pitch now. They are all top-quality as well.

“Where does Raphinha fit in? It is a tough one. Klopp wants to have a strong squad and Raphinha would certainly strengthen it. I just struggle to see where he fits in.”

The outlet claim Liverpool are making ‘regular checks’ on Raphinha, as well as teammates Kalvin Phillips and goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Bielsa explains the genius of Raphinha

Raphinha has undoubtedly been Leeds’ brightest spark this season. When asked on Friday how the Brazilian can maintain hit potency throughout the season, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said: “More than I do, it’s what he does.

“Every player that has the capacity to unbalance individually, they have a consciousness of the different type of control receptions in which they can impose themselves.”

The Whites boss then explained that how and where Raphinha receives the ball makes him very difficult to defend against.

“The players that unbalance well is what’s most convenient for them is to receive a lot of balls doing it far away from the markers that they’re up against. And to receive the ball more on the move than standing still and managing to take contact with the ball in spaces where the opponent doesn’t expect it.

“No player that unbalances, ignores how to resolve these issues and receive the ball in good conditions.”

