Liverpool have been sounded out over a potential move for Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio after the Spanish international was informed he can leave the Bernabeu this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Sources have confirmed that intermediaries have approached Liverpool regarding the 23-year-old centre-back, aware of the Reds’ long-standing admiration for the defender and their desire to strengthen at the back.

We understand Liverpool were intrigued when Asencio’s availability was put to them.

However, one significant obstacle remains.

Despite Real Madrid’s willingness to sanction his departure, sources close to the situation insist Asencio has no desire to leave the Spanish giants and remains determined to fight for his place.

The change in his situation has come following Jose Mourinho’s arrival in Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands the Portuguese coach has held direct talks with Asencio, making it clear that while he rates the defender highly, he does not see a long-term role for him in his plans.

Asencio featured in more than 30 matches for Real Madrid last season, but the club’s major defensive rebuild has altered the landscape.

The arrivals of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries have significantly increased competition for places, prompting Mourinho to inform the Spain international that he is free to seek a move elsewhere if the right opportunity arises.

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Liverpool’s interest in Ascencio is understandable.

We understand Andoni Iraola is a long-time admirer and values his versatility, with the defender capable of operating both at centre-back and right-back.

That flexibility is viewed as particularly attractive given Liverpool’s recent injury problems across the defensive line.

For now, though, there is no indication a transfer is imminent.

While Liverpool are monitoring the situation and were receptive when Asencio’s representatives made contact, the player’s determination to remain at Real Madrid means no formal discussions have progressed.

Should Asencio eventually accept that his future lies away from the Santiago Bernabeu, Liverpool are expected to remain firmly in the conversation.

However, unless the defender changes his stance, TEAMtalk understands a move to Anfield is unlikely to advance despite clear admiration from within the club.

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