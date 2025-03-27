Liverpool have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Raul Asencio, with a report revealing that Real Madrid plan to increase his release clause to almost half a million pounds, as the defender’s stance on his future comes to light.

Asencio has been a revelation for Madrid this season, with the defender establishing himself as an important member of Carlo Ancelotti’s first team. The 22-year-old centre-back made his debut in LaLiga only in November 2024, and because of injuries to Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger at various stages of the season, he was given opportunities and has made the most of them.

The youngster has made 29 appearances for Los Blancos so far this season, including eight in the Champions League.

Asensio, who has given two assists this campaign, was described by Madrid head coach Ancelotti as “a beautiful surprise” in February.

Earlier this month, a Spanish report revealed that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs interested in Asensio, and the same publication has now claimed that Liverpool are looking at the youngster as well.

Defensa Central has revealed that Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for Asensio.

With Virgil van Dijk out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League leaders are presumably looking at Asensio as a potential replacement for the former Celtic and Southampton star.

However, according to the report, at the moment, the release clause of €100million (£83.3m, $107.6m) in Asensio’s contract is enough to ‘ward off attempts by clubs like Liverpool and PSG’.

Asensio’s existing deal was due to run out in 2026, but Madrid have triggered a pre-agreed contract option to extend his terms until 2029.

Defensa Central has revealed that the defending Spanish and European champions are not going to stop there.

Madrid’s plan is to hold further talks with the defender, possibly this summer, to negotiate better terms for him.

The European powerhouse could increase Asensio’s salary to €9million (£7.5m, $9.7m) per year and increase his release clause to €500million (£416.8m, $538m) to “definitively scare away any attempt to sign him from the European football elite … and even Saudi Arabia”.

Raul Asencio stance on future amid Liverpool future

Not only would Liverpool face resistance from Madrid if they try to sign Asensio, but it is unlikely that the defender would consider a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

Earlier this month, during an interview on Spanish TV, Asensio was asked: “Raúl, where do you see yourself in 10 years?”

Asencio responded: “At Real Madrid, and in the Spanish national team.

“My dream is to renew with Real Madrid and stay here for many years.”

Latest Liverpool news: Alexander-Arnold replacements, Isak plan

With Trent Alexander-Arnold having made up his mind to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, Liverpool are on the hunt for a replacement.

Liverpool have reportedly drawn up a three-man list, which includes Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso, who is also on the radar of Manchester City.

A Spanish report has revealed that Man City made a late move to try to convince Alexander-Arnold to move to the Etihad Stadium.

The defending Premier League champions are looking for a new right-back, with Kyle Walker currently on loan at AC Milan and unlikely to have a long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ready to offer four players to Newcastle United to sweeten a deal for Alexander Isak, according to a report.

