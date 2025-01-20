Liverpool are planning to make a bid for one of the finest young players in Europe, with a report claiming the chances of him moving to Anfield in the January transfer window as Arne Slot’s view of the Frenchman is revealed.

While many expected this to be a transition season for Liverpool following the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, it has proven to be very successful so far. Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League title with a game in hand and have won all six of the Champions League games. Slot could win the domestic and European double in his first season in charge of the Merseyside club.

However, Liverpool are not resting on their laurels and are not taking anything for granted. The Reds are keen on strengthening their squad for the second half of the season and have identified Rayan Cherki as a potential target.

Earlier on Monday, TEAMtalk covered reports that Liverpool have registered interest in Cherki. Lyon are in financial trouble and are willing to sell their players, including the 21-year-old attacker.

Fichajes is now reporting that Liverpool are ready to meet Lyon’s valuation of Cherki, who is a very versatile player and has played as a forward, attacking midfielder and winger this season.

The Premier League leaders are willing to pay €22m (£18.6m, $23m) for the Frenchman, with the reporting adding that if everything goes as planned, then he “could be wearing a Liverpool shirt in the next few days”.

Liverpool’s interest in Cherki has intensified in recent days, with the Merseyside club now deciding to bid for the Lyon star, who has scored five goals and given eight assists in 22 matches in all competitions this season.

West Ham United have also been linked with Cherki, who found the back of the net three times and gave nine assists in 39 matches in all competitions for Lyon last season.

What Arne Slot thinks about Rayan Cherki

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have made the decision to bid for Cherki after Slot made it clear what he thinks of the attacker.

Slot reportedly sees the Frenchman “as an ideal option to add dynamism and creativity to his midfield”.

One must note that Fichajes is not among the most reliable news outlets, so until and unless one sees another reputable source make a similar claim about a bid from Liverpool for Cherki, one should tread with caution.

Liverpool do have a very good attacking unit, and while Cherki would add dynamism and creativity to the Reds’ team, he is still only 21 and is far from the finished article.

The Anfield faithful should not expect Cherki to make an immediate impact at Liverpool if he did make the move in the coming days, but if Slot is personally keen on him, then do expect the young forward to develop in the coming months.

Latest Liverpool news: Bade competition, Kelleher tipped for exit

While Liverpool seem confident of a deal for Lyon star Cherki, they could miss out on the signing of Loic Bade.

Liverpool are among the clubs who are interested in Sevilla centre-back Bade, but with Diego Carlos now set to leave Aston Villa, the Villans are trying to do a deal for him.

While the Reds do have two of the best centre-backs in the Premier League in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, they are looking for a younger player for that position for the long term and have identified Bade as a potential target.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in real danger of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window.

The right-back has not signed a new contract with Liverpool and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are reportedly determined to sign Alexander-Arnold and are looking to make a second bid.

The defending Spanish and European champions have had an initial offer for the defender already turned down, but with Carlo Ancelotti’s side facing issues at right-back, Los Blancos are planning to try their luck once more.

Another player who could leave Liverpool in 2025 is Caoimhin Kelleher. The Republic of Ireland international is the second-choice goalkeeper at the Reds and is behind Alisson in the pecking order.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle United are keen on a deal for Kelleher in the summer, and former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has tipped him to move to the Magpies. The pundit also believes that Chelsea would be a good club for the goalkeeper to join at the end of the season.

