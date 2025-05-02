£25m star ‘wants to join Liverpool’ but agent contacts Man Utd

Rayan Cherki is keen on a move to Liverpool despite his agent holding talks with Manchester United, according to a report, which has revealed Reds manager Arne Slot’s stance on bringing the Lyon star to Anfield.

Cherki is one of the best young attacking players in Europe. The 21-year-old is already hugely experienced, having made 182 appearances for Lyon so far in his career. The Frenchman, who can play as a winger or attacking midfielder, has scored 29 goals and given 44 assists in those games.

The 21-year-old has been linked with Premier League clubs in the past, and although nothing has materialised until now, it does seem very likely that the attacker will be on the move in the summer of 2025.

According to GiveMeSport, the agents of Cherki ‘have been contacting a host of sides in a bid to gauge their level of interest before the end of the season.’

The youngster, who has scored 12 goals and given 19 assists in 41 appearances for Lyon this season, is available for £25million.

‘Cherki’s agent has been eager to contact Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City to discover whether they would be prepared to make a move for his services in the coming months, GMS sources have learned, but he has already decided that he would be eager to head to Anfield,’ states the report in GiveMeSport.

GiveMeSport has added that ‘Cherki wants to join Liverpool this summer’.

It has been further revealed that Man Utd’s ‘admiration’ in Cherki has ‘faded’, but Tottenham ‘have a genuine interest’ in the Frenchman.

The Lyon star has no interest whatsoever in a switch to Fulham, Crystal Palace or West Ham United despite the London club’s interest in him.

There is interest in Ckerki from Newcastle United, who have won the Carabao Cup and could also finish in the top five of the Premier League table this season.

Liverpool stance on signing Rayan Cherki

While Cherki is keen on a move to Liverpool and his representatives have been in contact with the newly-crowned Premier League champions, the Reds themselves are hesitant.

According to GiveMeSport, ‘there is some scepticism over whether Slot is prepared to grant the winger’s wish as the Dutch tactician is pushing to make stringent personality checks and seeking very specific traits when considering his options in the transfer market’.

It must be noted that Liverpool are well stocked in the attacking department, that includes Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Mohamed Salah has committed his long-term future to Liverpool as well.

With Darwin Nunez likely to leave, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are seeking a replacement.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a major target for Liverpool.

Isak is a natural out-and-out forward, while Cherki is a wide player.

Perhaps Cherki could be a replacement for Federico Chiesa, who has had a torrid time at Liverpool with injuries and could leave Anfield this summer.

