‘Exceptional’ forward ‘wants to join Liverpool’ but Arne Slot faces race against time

Rayan Cherki is keen on a move to Liverpool but Arne Slot’s side need to be quick, according to a report, as the Lyon star’s comments on his future come to light.

Cherki is one of the best young players in Ligue 1 and has been in superb form this season. The 21-year-old, who has played predominantly as a winger in the 2024-25 campaign, has scored 12 goals and given 19 assists in 43 appearances for Lyon.

The Frenchman is under contract at Lyon until the summer of 2026 and has a release clause of £19million in his contract.

According to GiveMeSport, Cherki is keen on a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but the Premier League champions are facing stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

The headline in the report notes that the 21-year-old ‘wants to join Liverpool’, with the story adding that he is eyeing a switch to Anfield as his ‘preferred landing spot’.

However, with the Merseyside club also interested in Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, Cherki, who is ‘hoping to complete a summer move to Liverpool’, has to stay patient.

Liverpool have identified Cherki as a potential alternative to Wirtz, but the Reds need to make a decision quickly.

GiveMeSport has noted that the forward’s representatives have been in contact with Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

However, it is Tottenham that Liverpool need to worry about the most regarding Cherki, who was described by French football expert Martin Mosnier on TNT Sports in July 2023 as “exceptional” and backed to become the next Eden Hazard if he moved to the Premier League.

‘GMS sources have been told that Slot is in danger of missing out on Cherki if he does not make a speedy decision on whether to pounce as Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as prime contenders after making fresh contact this month, while he is also going to be offered to other domestic counterparts,’ notes the report.

DON’T MISS 🔴 The spectacular Liverpool XI for Prem title defence in 2025-26 with four new signings

What Rayan Cherki has said about his future

While Cherki is widely expected to leave Lyon in the summer transfer window, the winger himself has refused to confirm one way or the other.

Metro quoted the winger as saying this week when asked about his future: “I don’t know. In any case, I know that I gave everything for the club. I did everything I could for Lyon.

“This is a club that I will never forget and that will always remain in my heart. I stayed when many players left.’

Cherki added: “Today, I have no regrets, so whatever happens, I will give everything until my last minute for the club.

“I’m going to try to enjoy myself, give my friend Alex [Alexandre Lacazette] some pleasure – he deserves it. After that, we’ll see.”

Latest Liverpool news: Formal bid for Palace star, Darwin Nunez replacement

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed that Liverpool are planning a formal bid for a Crystal Palace star.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are also keen on a summer deal for the international, who could cost £60million.

Fraser Fletcher has also reported that Liverpool are getting serious about putting in an offer for a Brazil international striker.

Sources have indicated that the Premier League champions are ready to sell Darwin Nunez and want a replacement signed too.

Meanwhile, a former Anfield hero has told Trent Alexander-Arnold why Liverpool fans are angry with him.

A section of the Anfield crowd booed Alexander-Arnold when he came on as a substitute against Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend.

The England international right-back has already announced that he will leave Liverpool this summer.

Real Madrid are widely expected to be Alexander-Arnold’s next club.

POLL: Who has been Liverpool’s best signing from outside the Premier League in the past 10 years?