Liverpool target Brazilian right-winger in record-breaking deal

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Bournemouth star Rayan as manager Andoni Iraola continues to search for a specialist right-winger, according to a report, as the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), learn whether Bayern Munich will sell Michael Olise.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on July 16 that Liverpool were keen on signing Rayan from Bournemouth.

We exclusively reported at the time that Liverpool had made enquiries about a deal for the 20-year-old Brazil international right-winger.

Sources told us at the time that Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola himself was keen on a deal for Rayan, having worked with him at Bournemouth.

The Reds were looking for a right-winger at the time to replace the departed Mohamed Salah.

In the end, Liverpool did not sign a right-winger, opting to splash £123million on Bradley Barcola, with the France international moving from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

While Barcola played as a right winger against Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, the 24-year-old favours playing on the left.

Football Insider has now reported that Liverpool remain keen on Rayan, as Iraola continues to look for wingers to strengthen the right wing.

The report has backed our claim over the summer that Iraola is a big fan of the 20-year-old.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke further added: “There’s obvious links between Rayan and the Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.

“Iraola was at Bournemouth when they signed him, and obviously he made a massive impact there, he got seven goal contributions in 15 games which is pretty good going.

“Obviously, links with Liverpool are pretty easy to come up with in that respect because of who the manager is.

“Iraola is a big fan of his, having worked with him before, so of course it is a possibility and Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on his performances for Bournemouth this season.

“That release clause would probably be a bit expensive for Liverpool, but I’m sure he is a player that’s on their list because of the obvious links between the manager and the player as well.”

It will not be an easy or cheap deal for Liverpool to pull off, though.

Sources have told us that Rayan has a release clause of £130million in his contract at Bournemouth, which will become active in 2027.

If Liverpool were to pay that amount, then it would make Rayan the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

Alexander Isak and Enzo Fernandez are the joint most expensive players ever in the Premier League.

Liverpool paid Newcastle United £125m for Isak in the summer of 2025, while Fernandez cost Man City the same fee this summer when the Cityzens signed him from Chelsea.

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Liverpool suffer Michael Olise blow

As Liverpool continue to keep tabs on Rayan, the Reds have received a blow in their pursuit of Michael Olise.

Liverpool have long been keen on the France international winger as a replacement for Salah, but Bayern Munich have no plans whatsoever to sell him in the January transfer window.

Bild journalist Christian Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider, on September 11: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern would consider selling Michael Olise in January if the right offer came in.

“There is absolutely no chance of selling the Frenchman in the January transfer window.

“Bayern are not a club that normally deals in the winter; they won’t sell any players they need for their season.

“They want to win the Champions League this year.

“So, there’ll be no amount where Bayern could be persuaded into parting ways with Olise early.

“The former Crystal Palace man will play for Bayern Munich for sure this season and there’s no chance to get him.

“Not for Real Madrid, PSG or any Premier League club.

“He will stay put.”

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